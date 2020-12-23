Gal Gadot's 'Emotional' Wonder Woman 1984 Scene That Makes Patty Jenkins Cry

Leave a Comment
The new DC sequel Wonder Woman 1984 is loaded with stars. Gal Gadot returns to the lead role of Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, while the movie figures out a clever way to return Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor. The villains are populated by familiar faces, including The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal, and gifted comedienne Kristen Wiig. But the most important co-stars for both Gadot and Patty Jenkins, the film’s director, appear in a later scene in the film. It’s not a spoiler, but if you have seen the movie, or are simply curious, press play on the above interview clip to find out where Gadot’s family can be spotted in the new movie. We discuss it out of context, so as not to reveal any plot details.
Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins recently was a guest on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, hosted by myself as well as Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. We had a lengthy conversation about her time in the DCEU, her controversial take on the theatrical cut of Justice League, the practical work done to bring Cheetah to life on screen, and so much more.
But because Kevin McCarthy follows Gal Gadot on social media, he instantly recognized her husband, Yaron Varsano, and their children when they appeared in a scene that I will only say is set during Christmas time. Patty Jenkins seemed genuinely surprised that McCarthy recognized the Gadot family, and added that her own son is in the scene, as well. Jenkins explained:
It was so poignant. It makes me cry when I see it because of what the scene’s about. And then to see our own children… we go on this journey making these films ourselves. Where we are like, ‘What is it really all about, what does it really matter?’ So to see bring it all home for her, and her eyes looking at these beautiful children that are actually hers? It’s just such a special [moment].
Elsewhere in our interviews, as we got geeky with Patty Jenkins about her movie’s use of IMAX cameras and expanding IMAX ratios, the director explained that this Christmas scene (again, no context, for those who haven’t yet seen it) is one of the two that were filmed using the IMAX cameras. So if you are able to see Wonder Woman 1984 in a theater because they are operating safely near you, be on the lookout for that aspect-ratio shift!
Given the fact that movie theaters are NOT open everywhere, Warner Bros. also will be bringing Wonder Woman 1984 to HBO Max streaming on Christmas Day. Our own Eric Eisenberg reviewed the film and gave it 4.5 stars. And if you want to hear the entire ReelBlend conversation with Patty Jenkins, press play on the episode below!