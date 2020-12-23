Gal Gadot's 'Emotional' Wonder Woman 1984 Scene That Makes Patty Jenkins Cry

The new DC sequel Wonder Woman 1984 is loaded with stars. Gal Gadot returns to the lead role of Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, while the movie figures out a clever way to return Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor. The villains are populated by familiar faces, including The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal, and gifted comedienne Kristen Wiig. But the most important co-stars for both Gadot and Patty Jenkins, the film’s director, appear in a later scene in the film. It’s not a spoiler, but if you have seen the movie, or are simply curious, press play on the above interview clip to find out where Gadot’s family can be spotted in the new movie. We discuss it out of context, so as not to reveal any plot details.