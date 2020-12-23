Bob Newhart’s Hilarious Idea For Who Should Play Him In A Biopic

If you have kept up with interviews he has given and statements he has made over the years about his personal life and projects he has been a part of, it’s easy to see that Bob Newhart has a very childlike wonder. If a project peaks his interest or if he finds something to be funny, he wants to be a part of it. He knows a good idea when he sees it, which is why I do declare The Rock playing him in a biopic a GOOD idea.