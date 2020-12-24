Tom Cruise And The Mission: Impossible 7 Team Shower Crew With Gifts Ahead Of Holiday Season

Leave a Comment
The holiday season is a great time to kick our feet up and get some time to relax after a long and winding year. While our couches have probably been shown a lot more TLC this year than usual, the Mission: Impossible cast and crew have been hard at work all over the world making the seventh and eighth installments back-to-back under harsh COVID-19 production guidelines. To thank the Mission: Impossible team, it looks like Tom Cruise and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Pom Klementieff are getting in the gift-giving spirit.
Of course, the big story surrounding the Mission: Impossible production is Tom Cruise’s leaked viral outburst that had the actor threatening crew members they’d be fired if they did not adhere to the safety protocols he helped put in place for the movies. Just a few days prior to news breaking of Tom Cruise’s public outburst, costume cutter Tim Perkins shared this sweet gift from the Top Gun star:
It looks like the actor surprised the cast and crew with elegant gifts for the holiday season. It’s unclear whether they were received before or after 50 people were present for Tom Cruise to call out to some Mission: Impossible crew members standing less than two meters apart on set (it was likely before). Either way, we’d imagine stresses had been high and Tom Cruise got in the holiday spirit on set. Makeup and hair artist Charlie Hounslow also shared this sweet gesture from a newcomer to the franchise, Pom Klementieff:
Charlie Hounslow was treated to Moet & Chandon champagne and a social-distanced catered holiday dinner. The makeup artist posted this on Instagram December 10, five days before Tom Cruise made headlines:
It looks like the Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 crew were treated to some fun festivities despite some high-tension circumstances throughout the year. The movies were originally supposed to begin production back in March in Italy, right when the country faced a major COVID-19 outbreak. It was shut down in early 2020 before kicking off principal photography in September and filming in Norway and England, along with Italy. The shooting schedule was delayed in October after 12 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy.
Tom Cruise got candid about the pressure he and the production is facing in the leaked rant, where he told some crew members that Hollywood is “looking at us and using us to make their movies” and help create “thousands of jobs” in the midst of frequently yelling expletives, like calling them “motherfuckers.” Despite his cries not to shut the movie down again, that led to a few people quitting the project, and Mission: Impossible is reportedly going on a break for the holidays.
Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to come out on November 19, 2021, and Mission: Impossible 8 is set for November 4, 2022. Check what else is coming next year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.