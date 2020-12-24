Tom Cruise And The Mission: Impossible 7 Team Shower Crew With Gifts Ahead Of Holiday Season

Tom Cruise got candid about the pressure he and the production is facing in the leaked rant, where he told some crew members that Hollywood is “looking at us and using us to make their movies” and help create “thousands of jobs” in the midst of frequently yelling expletives, like calling them “motherfuckers.” Despite his cries not to shut the movie down again, that led to a few people quitting the project, and Mission: Impossible is reportedly going on a break for the holidays.