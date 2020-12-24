Why Olivia Wilde Allegedly Fired Shia LaBeouf From Her Next Movie

Don't Worry, Darling stared production this past October, and while not much is known about the plot of the film it's been revealed that it will be set in the 1950s and revolves around a housewife who discovers that her husband is hiding a disturbing secret. Florence Pugh and Harry Styles are playing the leads, but they are joined in the ensemble by an excellent supporting cast that includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Olivia Wilde herself. The movie is the actor/director's follow-up to 2019's critically acclaimed coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, but will be wholly new genre territory as the movie has been described as a psychological horror story.