How Olivia Wilde Celebrated After Wrapping On Her Don’t Worry Darling Follow-Up

Audiences have been patiently waiting for Olivia Wilde’s next directing project, following the release of her 2022 film Don’t Worry Darling and the BTS drama that ensued . Now, that wait is getting closer to being over as Wilde just celebrated after wrapping her third directorial credit, The Invite, meaning I'm starting to hope that the film winds up on the 2025 movie schedule or the 2026 lineup.

Similar to Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde acts in and directs The Invite, starring alongside an A-List cast that includes Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton. Like her directorial debut Booksmart, this Don’t Worry Darling follow-up is a comedy, following two neighboring couples on a double date who unearth “repressed emotions and unexplored sexuality,” according to the synopsis.

With a black and white film photo of the director reviewing footage on set, posted to Wilde’s Instagram , the House actress announced they had wrapped production with the following caption:

BTS of The Invite. Which we just wrapped after shooting for 23 days, in order, on film, with some of the greatest humans ever made. And …I don’t yet have the words to say how meaningful this experience has been. So for now just want to say THANK YOU to every brilliant, kind, hilarious person who made this production happen. I can’t wait to show the world what we all made together.

I’m sure there will be more information about the experience released in the near future, as well as a trailer. It's also impressive that they shot the film in 23 days, on film and in chronological order!

It sounds like filming went a lot smoother on this project than her sophomore directorial debut, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Rumors about an on-set romance between the British singer and Wilde had attached themselves to the production and ended up being true.

Also, the Thunderbolts* actress was reportedly not happy with Wilde’s lack of presence on set, leading to an alleged feud between the two actresses. Styles and the Tron: Legacy actress dated for nearly two years following the production, before a tough breakup in 2022 . However, the “As It Was” artist only sang praises about his ex-girlfriend’s directing talent.

Even with all the drama, Don’t Worry Darling had a successful theatrical release.

The Invite was seemingly filmed quickly without any major problematic cast relationships, if Wilde’s caption is any indication. This doesn’t really come as a shock, considering Seth Rogen and Wilde have a close professional relationship.

The Drinking Buddies actress recently appeared in an episode of Rogen’s wildly popular new comedy The Studio , which is available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription . Wilde was one of a number of real-life directors Rogen recruited to play themselves in this hilarious “self-loathing love letter” to Hollywood .

The two co-stars were recently spotted on San Francisco public transportation during rush hour, according to the San Francisco Chronicle , filming final scenes of the upcoming comedy. I personally love it when productions use real environments instead of a studio lot, and I look forward to seeing the final result.

According to Variety , The Invite is supported by FilmNation, the production company also attached to 2025 Best Picture Oscar Winner Anora, and Best Picture nominee Conclave. Needless to say, this already has some solid standing between the cast and crew behind the project.

As someone who enjoyed both Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling, I have high expectations for Wilde’s third directorial pursuit, and I can't wait to see it.