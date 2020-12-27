Disney+’s Soul Has A Savage NBA Joke, And The Internet Has Thoughts

In Soul, viewers are introduced to “the zone,” a place where people go when they become so consumed in their passions that they enter an almost euphoric-like state. The mischievous 22 shows newcomer Joe how souls can affect these people by using a few examples. And in one such instance, 22 points to a basketball player going in for a dunk, and the cheeky character says she’s been messing with this team for years before throwing a sandball at the player that causes him to miss the dunk. On Earth, it’s revealed that the player is a member of the New York Knicks, which is a playful jab at the team’s performance over the last several years.