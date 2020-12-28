Wait, A Walt Disney World And Disneyland Resort Attraction Almost Included John Travolta?

Jim Clark is a former member of Walt Disney Imagineering, and over the holiday weekend he took to Twitter to give fans of Soarin' Over California (now Soarin' Around the World) a peek behind the curtain into the ride's development. The attraction currently includes an opening "safety briefing" before the guests get on board that is performed by Patrick Warburton, that Disney fans will know from his role as Kronk in The Emperor's New Groove. And it turns out that movie helped the actor land the gig, but only after an earlier choice, John Travolta, was apparently unavailable due to his movie schedule.