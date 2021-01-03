5 Reasons Why We Can Be Heroes Is The Perfect Follow-up To Sharkboy And Lava Girl

That Said, It Also Has Sharkboy And Lavagirl In It, As Well As Their Daughter, Guppy!

Taylor Dooley, who played Lavagirl in the first movie, returns, and she’s all grown up! And while the other Taylor decided to sit this one out, his replacement, played by JJ Dashnaw, is fine, even though he doesn’t talk. But the movie isn’t about the adults (more on that soon). It’s all about the kids. And We Can Be Heroes is a natural progression to the story since Sharkboy and Lavagirl had a child together named Guppy!

Guppy’s not the main character in this one, but she’s an instrumental part of the team. She has her father’s strength and teeth, and can chew up metal bars. She can also go into a shark frenzy, also like her papa (I kind of wish she had lava powers, too, like her mother, but oh well). So, basically, what I’m saying is, if you liked the first movie, then you’ll be rewarded for watching the second one to see the further adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl!