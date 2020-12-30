The Top 10 Movies Of 2020, According To Eric

The experience of watching movies in 2020 was far from normal. While films are traditionally a communal experience that bring large audiences together to watch all varieties of entertainment to play out on the big screen, that was a luxury that we didn’t get much of in the last 12 months, as the vast majority of our viewing experiences took place within the comforts of our homes. A lot of the biggest titles got delayed, and many others didn’t the distribution method that was originally imagined.

All that being said, the only people who would say that there weren’t any good movies released this year simply didn’t watch enough of them.