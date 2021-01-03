Stephenie Meyer's First Pick For Twilight's Edward Cullen Was Henry Cavill, Here's Why It Didn't Happen

Even as we anticipate Robert Pattinson’s turn as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ The Batman in 2022, the 34-year-old actor will always be Edward Cullen to Twilight fans. Don’t get me wrong, sure R-Patz has done a beautiful job of separating himself from his iconic bloodthirsty role over the last few years with movies like Good Time and The Devil All The Time. But a world without his famously improvised “hold on tight spider-monkey” line isn’t one I want to live in. And had Stephanie Meyer been given her way, this would have been the case, and Henry Cavill would have been the one to play the iconic role.