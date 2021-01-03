Why Filming Spider-Man 3 Is A ‘Full-Circle’ Moment For Tom Holland

Leave a Comment
Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man 3 is shaping up to be the superhero event of the year. With reports of past Peter Parkers and former villains joining Tom Holland’s wall-crawler, it would appear fans may be in for a live-action "Spider-Verse" film. That is, of course, conjecture at this point, but many are having fun with the prospect. Holland, who began shooting the film last year, is also having fun on the set. But according to the actor, there’s a specific reason why his work on this latest installment represents a “full-circle” moment.
2020 was a year that was filled with ups and downs, and Tom Holland feels blessed that he was able to accomplish more than a few things like shooting Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. Spider-Man 3 has also been enjoyable for him, but the experience is especially sweet because the movie is shooting in Atlanta, which is where Holland first auditioned for the role of Peter Parker:
We started shooting Spider-Man 3 a few months ago, which has been crazy and really weird because we’re shooting it back in Atlanta. That’s where I did my audition for Spider-Man, and we’re actually shooting in the stage where I did my audition, and it’s like a really weird full-circle story of walking through the same door I walked through as an 18-year-old kid, like, nervous, like, ‘Oh my god, I hope I get this job!’ And then walking through the door at 24, making the third movie loving life, confident, enjoying everything that’s happening for me. So, it’s been amazing, dude, it’s been awesome.
Tom Holland could express nothing but gratitude when he caught up with Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt for the latter’s New Year’s Eve Instagram Live stream. The set may look a bit different now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it sounds like Holland is just happy to be in the place where his Marvel journey began.
Before landing the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland was known for his stage work in Billy Elliot the Musical, which gained him recognition. He had also appeared in movies like How I Live Now and In The Heart of the Sea, in which he starred alongside Thor star Chris Hemsworth.
Holland went up against a number of actors while seeking the role of the iconic superhero, but it was arguably his charisma and athletic abilities that helped land him the role. Admittedly, his screen test with Chris Evans is also clear evidence that he was meant for the role.
Spider-Man has changed Tom Holland’s life tremendously, and the actor definitely seems to appreciate the role and the effect it’s had on his career. What lies ahead for Peter Parker after the events of Spider-Man 3 is currently a mystery to the public but, hopefully, it won’t be the last time we see Holland’s iteration of the friendly neighborhood hero.
Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.