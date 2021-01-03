Why Filming Spider-Man 3 Is A ‘Full-Circle’ Moment For Tom Holland

We started shooting Spider-Man 3 a few months ago, which has been crazy and really weird because we’re shooting it back in Atlanta. That’s where I did my audition for Spider-Man, and we’re actually shooting in the stage where I did my audition, and it’s like a really weird full-circle story of walking through the same door I walked through as an 18-year-old kid, like, nervous, like, ‘Oh my god, I hope I get this job!’ And then walking through the door at 24, making the third movie loving life, confident, enjoying everything that’s happening for me. So, it’s been amazing, dude, it’s been awesome.