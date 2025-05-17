New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Makes Wild Claim About Sadie Sink's Role, But It Would Also Make A Lot Of Sense For Post-Avengers: Doomsday

When Tom Holland’s Peter Parker swings back into our lives next year in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, he’ll have a Strangers Things star in tow. Sadie Sink was cast in the upcoming Spider-Man movie in March, and almost right out the gate, it was theorized that she might be playing Mary Jane Watson or Jean Grey. However, now there’s a new Brand New Day rumor out there making a wild claim about Sink’s role, and honestly, I could buy this happening in a post-Avengers: Doomsday landscape.

If a source who spoke to The Hot Mic co-host John Rocha is to be believed, Sink is playing May “Mayday” Parker, who is Peter Parker’s teenage daughter from another universe in the comics and goes by Spider-Girl. But it gets even wilder, as this source claims this version of Mayday will be the daughter of Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker, who teamed up with Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield’s versions in Spider-Man: No Way Home. If this information is accurate, then this would be Mayday’s second theatrical appearance, as she was presented as the infant daughter of Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

While this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt for now, Sadie Sink playing Mayday Parker wouldn’t be the most farfetched thing to happen. Even ignoring how Tom Holland’s Peter has already dabbled with multiverses craziness, just look at the upcoming Marvel movie’s title: Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Day… Mayday… wink, wink, nudge, nudge.

More importantly though, let’s remember that Brand New Day is coming out two months after Avengers: Doomsday’s May 2026 release. While Marvel Studios opted to have Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel take place before the events of Avengers: Infinity War (minus their end credits scenes), there’s a good chance that the next Spider-Man movie could build off what goes down in Doomsday. If that’s the case, then having Mayday Parker meeting a younger variant of her father would be rather fitting, as it might become easier for travel between realities after the fifth Avengers movie.

Now none of this is to say we’d also see Tobey Maguire back as his Peter or Kirsten Dunst back as Mary Jane Watson for the first time since Spider-Man 3, although I certainly hope this would happen, too. What’s more important to me is that we see Sadie Sink’s Mayday as Spider-Girl rather than just a powerless civilian. Let’s see how she does helping our main protagonist fight whoever the villain is (Jeff Sneider, The Hot Mic’s other host, claims it’s going to be Mister Negative), and maybe we could then see her return in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day spins its web in theaters on July 26, 2026. The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas recently joined in an undisclosed role, and Destin Daniel Cretton is directing the feature. We’ll keep our eyes and ears out for any details that verify or debunk that we’ll be seeing Sadie Sink as Mayday Parker.