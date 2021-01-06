The LEGO Movie’s Chris Miller Has An A+ Reaction To The Upcoming Rubik’s Cube Film

Certainly, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord proved the first point. Nobody was really expecting The LEGO Movie to be as good as it was. The film may have been trading on the name of plastic interlocking bricks, but the film itself was a great deal more than that. And so, certainly a movie based on Rubik's Cube could be good. It will depend on many different factors, primarily a solid script that finds a way to incorporate the popular puzzle toy in a creative way. However, just because a Rubik's Cube movie that is good, actually, might be a theoretical possibility, it doesn't mean it's easy, and it might actually be too hard. Perhaps one should not try.