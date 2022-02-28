The Best Nick Offerman Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

Starting off his career in comedy and moving over into more serious roles, Nick Offerman has proved time and time again how great of an actor he truly is, whether that be dropping a joke or performing the scene of a lifetime.

If you’re looking for some of the best Nick Offerman movies and TV shows to stream right now, be sure to check out our picks down below, from classics like Parks & Recreation, to some newer picks that will surely attract your attention instantly.

Parks And Recreation (2009-2015)

If you’re looking for one of the best comedies to watch, be sure to check out Parks and Recreation. This iconic series follows the people who work for the Parks and recreation department in a small town in Indiana, trying to constantly make their city a better place, usually following Leslie Knope and her daily, hectic life.

Nick Offerman, who played Ron Swanson for all seven seasons of the show, blew up after his role for his talented comedic timing and his great acting. It’s no wonder that after he grew more famous from this show and he began appearing in far more projects, and for good reason - he’s truly outstanding as Ron Swanson, and has been a huge part of some of the best episodes .

The Founder (2016)

You ever wanted to know the history behind one of the biggest global food franchises ever? The Founder is the answer to that, telling the story of Ray Kroc, one of the main men behind the creation of McDonald’s, and how he, alongside the McDonald brothers, created a global empire of fast food.

Offerman portrays Richard McDonald and I personally love his role in this movie. It’s times like this where you realize how good Offerman is in dramas, because he really shines - or maybe it’s just the fact that it’s one of the few times I see him without a mustache. Either way, he’s great.

Making It (2018 - Present)

The reunion we’ve been waiting for - no, it’s not the Parks and Recreation official reunion , but we do get to see Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler come together once more as the hosts of Making It, a competition show that puts the ultimate crafters up against each other to compete for a grand prize of $100,000.

Watching this show, I genuinely can’t think of anyone better to host it other than these two. Not only are Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler great hosts, their chemistry bounces so well off of each other that they make this competition even more enjoyable to watch. It’s no wonder it’s been going on for a couple of years now.

We’re The Millers (2013)

Now this is a hilarious comedy film. We’re the Millers stars a talented ensemble cast following the story of the “Miller” clan, a fake family made up by a pot-dealer in order for him to be able to smuggle drugs into the United States, causing plenty of hilarities to ensue.

Offerman plays Don Fitzgerald, a DEA agent who ends up becoming friends with the Millers, so you can only imagine how great that must have gone considering the Millers are trying to avoid getting captured by DEA people. However, Offerman is just too nice in his role and creates some hysterical moments that you just can’t miss. While he’s great in drama, comedy is really where he shines.

The Lego Movie Series (2014-2019)

In The Lego Movie and its sequel, we mainly follow Emmet, a normal LEGO man who goes on wild adventures in order to save all of LEGO humanity.

For both of the official Lego movies, Offerman voices MetalBeard, a Master Builder who has now set his heart on revenge and wants to take on Master Builder in order to get his body back to normal. Watching this film makes me want to see Offerman in more voice roles. I know that he’s done plenty so far, but he’s so great and shows so much emotion just through his voice. Definitely check out The Lego Movie as well as its sequels/spinoffs.

The House Of Tomorrow (2017)

The House of Tomorrow is a bit of a lesser known, independent gem on this list, but that’s even more of a reason to watch it. This drama tells the story of a young man who wishes to change his life and become something different, but everything changes when he meets a punk rocker that introduces him to the beauty of the genre, changing his life forever.

Offerman stars as Alan Whitcomb, the main fatherly figure in The House of Tomorrow, and personally, I’ve always really enjoyed his performance here. Offerman is really good in his role and I honestly loved his moments with his on-screen son, Alex Wolff, creating great chemistry. The House of Tomorrow follows a coming-of-age plotline, but it's interesting enough that it’ll captivate you right from the start.

Pam & Tommy (2022)

A newer entry on this list, this Hulu miniseries has certainly sparked a lot of conversation. Pam & Tommy is a biographical miniseries that chronicles the crazy love affair of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, and how a private sex tape they filmed on their honeymoon created turmoil when it was sold everywhere.

The Pam & Tommy cast is so incredibly talented, but oh my God, Offerman has stolen the show for me. We can talk about how great Lily James is as Pamela or Sebastian Stan is as Tommy Lee, but are we going to talk about Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie? Dude is creepy as heck, conniving, and gross in all the right ways and Offerman did a fantastic job. After this, I for sure want to see him in more serious roles because he rocked this show.

Fargo (Season 2 - 2015)

If you’re looking for a great anthology black comedy series, Fargo is the way to go. Following new cases and new people each season, this amazing FX drama constantly looks at new stories of mysterious disappearances, murders, and much more.

Nick Offerman actually had a decently big role in the second season of Fargo, which focused on a combination of a cover-up and an investigation of a triple-homicide. Offerman played the only lawyer in the small town, and because of that, he was one of the go-to sources for legal advice - even though the character was often drunk. Offerman played the role perfectly, even for the small amount of time he was on the show. Definitely give it a shot if you haven’t seen it.

Devs (2020)

Ready for another miniseries? Devs is a murder mystery/science-fiction show for the ages, when a young woman decides to investigate into her boyfriend’s death, and how the tech company that they both worked for could be the reason behind it.

Nick Offerman plays Forest in Devs, the main man who runs the shady tech company, and he received a lot of praise for his performance, including an award nomination for the Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy series for the Critics Choice Awards. If you want a show that you’ll be invested in from the very beginning, check out Devs.

Hearts Beat Loud (2018)

Hearts Beat Loud is a great coming-of-age movie that you should definitely check out. A father, who was a musician, and his daughter, who wants to be a doctor, end up creating a song that becomes a viral success overnight, but even with their success, it might end in them falling apart.

This film was such an under-the-radar summer movie in 2018, and it still is now, and I don’t know why. This is one of the few roles here where Offerman is one of the leading people and I freaking love him in this movie. He really captures that spirit of someone who just wants to find a way to connect with his daughter, hoping that the one thing they have in common can be the one thing to save them, despite outside forces pulling them apart. Him and Kiersey Clemons shine in this film and their chemistry is truly outstanding.

Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics (2020)

In this documentary film from Netflix, Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics combines both comedy and education as Nick Offerman takes us on a journey into the effects of drugs, and how they have impacted the very celebrities that we watch now.

Is this documentary film a little silly? Of course it is, but really only someone like Nick Offerman could so effortlessly host this film and somehow still make it both funny and intriguing. What makes this movie even more entertaining is all the different appearances from celebrities who tell their own stories of psychedelics, showing that it’s a lot more common than some might believe it to be.

The Kings Of Summer (2013)

Last but not least, we have The Kings of Summer. This independent coming-of-age movie follows a young man who is sick of the way in which his single father controls him, so he sets off into the woods to find his own path in life, changing the course of everything.

Nick Offerman stars as Frank in The Kings of Summer, the father of the main character, Joe, played by Nick Robinson, and I think it’s one of Offerman's underrated performances. Frank is just so deadpan and the way in which Offerman delivers his scenes are just hilarious. The wonton scene makes me snicker every time, but that doesn’t excuse that he’s also great in his dramatic moments as well, mainly with his scenes with Robinson.

