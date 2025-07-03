Insider Drops Claims About How Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry’s Daughter Factored Into Their Decision To Split Up

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship was first confirmed in 2016. But after getting engaged in 2019 and welcoming their baby girl in 2020 , the celebrity couple split in June. Now, as news about their breakup continues to develop, an insider dopped claims about how the ex-couple’s daughter factored into their decision to call it quits.

When Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s split was confirmed, an insider made claims to Us Weekly about how they’ll co-parent their daughter , Daisy. This reportedly involved the Lord of the Rings actor bringing her to Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour and avoiding making any extreme changes to their daughter’s life. Now, a source has told People that Daisy allegedly factored into the ex-couple’s decision to split, too, claiming that they felt like they would be better parents to their kid if they broke up:

At a certain point, they had to admit it’s better for Daisy to see their parents separately, then she won’t grow up feeling the tension and animosity.

Many ex-couples in Hollywood have successfully prioritized their children after breaking up. Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin have popularized the concept of conscious uncoupling , where a family dynamic can still exist in the household even after the parents have split.

The same has been said about Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox, who co-parent their three children. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor has stressed the importance of making the transition as smooth as possible for their kids’ sake. These examples show that through mutual respect and a shared commitment to their kids, co-parenting is the key to keeping a family together even after a breakup.

The first time that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry broke up in 2017, the British actor said it was important for him and his ex to set an example and not let “hate” show up in a split. According to People’s insider, the same priority is allegedly guiding their actions this time around as they focus on protecting their daughter:

They are there for Daisy and have been. Daisy is their angel, and they want to protect her from anything adverse. They want to keep a friendly relationship so each can be around her separately or together.

It’s wise to ensure the love and bond between everyone in the family stays the same after a breakup. After all, when Orlando Bloom seemingly broke his silence after their split , he posted inspirational quotes about each day marking a new beginning. It would seem Bloom and Perry are using a similar mindset when thinking of their kid and taking each new change day by day.

According to People’s insider, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom allegedly felt their breakup was necessary to prevent their daughter from growing up around any tension between the two. By choosing to part ways peacefully, it appears the ex-couple is reportedly putting their daughter first and doing right in creating a stable environment for her.