How Sutton Foster Reportedly Feels About Allegedly Facing Criticism From Boyfriend Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife

Celebrity couples have always fascinated the public, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But fans are also similarly obsessed with breakups, and they'e been paying attention since Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation in September of 2023. The X-Men actor is dating Broadway co-star Sutton Foster, and a new report claims to know how she's feeling about facing criticism from Furness.

While Furness filed for divorce and the former couple reached an agreement, reports claim that she's not happy about the way her ex has moved on. Furness made a statement about betrayal, but how does Foster feel about the ongoing drama? An anonymous insider spoke to Radar Online about what's going on behind the scenes, revealing the Younger actress isn't happy about the way she's being painted online. In their words:

Sutton has been biting her tongue, but now she's sick of it and ready to fight back. Sutton's furious. She's willing to swear on a stack of Bibles that they never got romantic until things were officially done between Deb and Hugh.

This timeline stands in stark juxtaposition to some of the stories swirling around online. That includes claims that the Broadway community knew about Foster and Jackman having an affair before his breakup. From this report, it sounds like the Bunheads actress is denying this overlap.

The drama surrounding Hugh Jackman's ex is reportedly compounded by Foster moving into their home. Per some reports, this is part of the reason why Furness has been so upset lately. But apparently Foster is done playing nice. Because the same insider shared:

She's no pushover and she's willing to confront the situation head-on – possibly with an interview of her own where she'll tell Furness in no uncertain terms to move on. It angers Sutton to see the man she loves painted like a villain by someone who's ultimately just a very sore loser in love.

It certainly sounds like the drama is building here... despite how much time has already passed since Jackman and Furness separated. And with so many fans following each new update, I have to assume that Sutton Foster's possible statement/interview would break the internet. We'll just have to see if/when it actually comes to fruition.

For their part, both Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman have been keeping their cards close to the chest regarding this ongoing drama. Instead, the pair has been photographed together for months, an their relationship is seemingly going well. But there's tons of discourse and noise coming from the internet, and it wouldn't be all that surprising if Foster finally decides to use her voice.

Despite what's going on personally, Jackman's career is thriving, with a number of projects on the 2025 movie release list and beyond. We'll just have to see what comes next in the saga of his breakup.