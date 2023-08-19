17 Funny Family Movies (And How To Watch Them)

Finding a movie that not only the whole family can enjoy, but one that will also leave everyone laughing hysterically, can sometimes be something that is easier said than done. Finding that perfect balance that children and adults will enjoy equally (or, at least a 60/40 ratio) can, more times than not, be a Herculean effort that will leave everyone in tears before you even get a chance to press play on the remote.

However, some of the best kids movies have as much humor as life lessons or contagious songs. That being said, here are 17 funny family movies that the young and young at heart can enjoy (and how to watch them).

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids (1989)

Undoubtedly the best entry in the franchise , Honey, I Shrunk the Kids entertains the concept of what happens when a scientist’s latest invention goes haywire and shrinks his kids (and his neighhors’ children) to smaller than the size of ants. Directed by Joe Johnston, this classic ‘80s movie is full of great laughs thanks to the chaotic energies of Rick Moranis and Matt Frewer’s characters, in addition to some incredible special and visual effects.

Stream Honey, I Shrunk the Kids on Disney+.

Rent/buy Honey, I Shrunk the Kids on Amazon.

Get it on DVD on Amazon.

The Muppet Movie (1979)

With an iconic movie song , wonderful creations by Jim Henson, and an all-time great road trip story, James Frawley’s The Muppet Movie has a little bit of something for everyone. Like the countless other Muppets movies that would follow, this 1979 classic sees Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and the various other beloved characters getting in all kinds of mischief and chaos as the green protagonist sets out to become a movie star in Hollywood, if a vindictive businessman doesn’t stop him first.

Stream The Muppet Movie on Disney+.

Rent/buy The Muppet Movie on Amazon.

Get it on DVD on Amazon.

Toy Story (1995)

One of the best Pixar movies also happens to be one of the funniest the studio has ever produced. Thanks to the performances by the likes of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, the late Don Rickles, and multiple other hilarious stars, Toy Story has as much humor as it does heart, if not more. While the movie is throwing life lessons and ahead-of-its-time animation at you, it gives you joke after joke that’ll leave the whole family in hysterics.

Stream Toy Story on Disney+.

Rent/buy Toy Story on Amazon.

Get it on DVD on Amazon.

Shrek (2001)

Meta, gallows, fantasy, and just about every variation of humor are on full display in the 2001 animated adventure film, Shrek. More than 20 years after the franchise’s debut, the jokes in this early 2000s classic just hit, and hit well. This shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the movie follows an ogre played by Mike Myers and a talking donkey voiced by Eddie Murphy as they save a princess from a manchild of a villain.

Stream Shrek on Peacock.

Rent/buy Shrek on Amazon.

Get it on DVD on Amazon.

The Sandlot (1993)

There were a lot of iconic 1993 films , and one that is quoted more than just about everything else is the beloved family-friendly baseball comedy, The Sandlot. The lines (“You’re killing me, Smalls”), the antics like the pool scene and the carnival barf-o-rama, and the cast of child actors who brought it all to life, make this not only one of the best sports movies of all time , but one of the funniest movies of the decade.

Stream The Sandlot on Starz.

Rent/buy The Sandlot on Amazon.

Get it on DVD on Amazon.

Monsters, Inc. (2001)

If you’re looking for a movie that features Pixar’s signature style, a great story about creatures who supply their society’s energy by crossing over into the human world to scare children, and loads of laughs, then Monsters, Inc. is going to be the way to go. The film’s voice cast , which is anchored by comedy legends like Billy Crystal and John Goodman, is just one of the bright spots of this charming and hilarious adventure that features one of the best Pixar movie endings .

Stream Monsters, Inc. on Disney+.

Rent/buy Monsters, Inc. on Amazon.

Get it on DVD on Amazon.

The Bad Guys (2022)

There are plenty of reasons to give The Bad Guys a chance , and at the top of that list is the movie’s great sense of humor. This animated crime caper follows a group of thieves as they try to pull off their most daring job yet: convincing the world they are reformed criminals. This, however, proves to be no easy task, but also one that leads to a lot of laughs.

Stream The Bad Guys on Netflix.

Rent/buy The Bad Guys on Amazon.

Get it on DVD on Amazon.

The Parent Trap (1961; 1998)

Whether you’re checking out Nancy Meyers’ 1998 remake or the 1961 Disney classic, there’s no wrong way to watch The Parent Trap. The premise alone – two identical twins separated at birth swap places after meeting at summer camp – leads to some outrageous situations that make comedy look easy.

Stream The Parent Trap (1961) on Disney+.

Stream The Parent Trap (1998) on Disney+.



Rent/buy The Parent Trap (1961) on Amazon.

Rent/buy The Parent Trap (1998) on Amazon.



Get The Parent Trap (1961) on DVD on Amazon.

Get The Parent Trap (1998) on DVD on Amazon.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

If you’re looking for a great fall movie that will get a lot of laughs out of the whole family, then Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox will surely do the trick. Based on the classic Roald Dahl novel of the same name, this 2009 stop-motion animated movie follows the titular hero (George Clooney) as he plans his most daring, and dangerous, adventure yet with the help of family, friends, and an assortment of wild animals.

Stream Fantastic Mr. Fox on Max.

Rent/buy Fantastic Mr. Fox on Amazon.

Get it on DVD on Amazon.

Night At The Museum (2006)

Ben Stiller, Robin Williams, Owen Wilson, and the rest of the Night at the Museum cast make this 2006 family-friendly movie a hilarious and fantastical experience. At night, the exhibits at New York’s Natural History Museum come to life and make inventor-turned-guard Larry Daley’s (Stiller) job all the more difficult, yet all the more hilarious for those watching at home.

Stream Night at the Museum on Disney+.

Rent/buy Night at the Museum on Amazon.

Get it on DVD on Amazon.

Elf (2003)

This one may be better suited for the holiday months, but considering it’s the funniest Will Ferrell movie , and an all-time Christmas classic, we just can’t leave Elf off this list. Twenty years after its initial release, Jon Favreau’s movie about an elf who leaves the North Pole to find his long-lost father in New York City still hits in all the right ways. Hysterical laughter, moving family drama, and a touch of the fantastical means this is never leaving the rotation.

Rent/buy Elf on Amazon.

Get it on DVD on Amazon.

Paddington 2 (2017)

As the first Paddington 2 trailer teased, the adorable 2017 sequel was full of mishaps, mayhem, and jars and jars of delicious marmalade. Equal parts charming and hilarious, Paul King’s adaptation of Michael Bond’s iconic book series can and should be enjoyed by all. Even if you take out the surprisingly wholesome prison segments, Ben Whishaw, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville, and Hugh Grant are to die for here.

Rent/buy Paddington 2 on Amazon.

Get it on Blu-ray on Amazon.

School Of Rock (2003)

Though it’s hard to imagine, it has already been 20 years since Jack Black introduced us to Dewey Finn, a guitarist who poses as a substitute teacher and changes the lives of his students (and his own) in School of Rock. Child actors, awesome rock-and-roll sequences, and Black firing on all cylinders makes this 2003 classic a must for music lovers of all ages.

Stream School of Rock on Paramount+.

Rent/buy School of Rock on Amazon.

Get it on DVD on Amazon.

Dennis The Menace (1993)

Based on the comic strip of the same name, Dennis the Menace has all the fun, games, and heart fans of the property have come to remember. The constant battling between Dennis Mitchell (Mason Gamble) and George Wilson (Walter Mathau) is the selling point of this 1993 movie, and it’s just as hilarious 30 years later.

Rent/buy Dennis the Menace on Amazon.

Get it on DVD on Amazon.

The Bad News Bears (1976)

Speaking of Walter Mathau – another great family-friendly movie featuring the late Academy Award Winner is the 1976 baseball comedy classic, The Bad News Bears. The foul-mouthed, beer-drinking, and no-nonsense Morris Buttermaker was one of the actor’s best, and funniest roles, which is saying a lot considering his filmography. Tatum O’Neal, Jackie Early Haley, and the rest of the kids who make up this all-time great movie baseball team are phenomenal, relatable, and laugh-out-loud funny.

Stream The Bad News Bears on Paramount+.

Rent/buy The Bad News Bears on Amazon.

Get it on DVD on Amazon.

Space Jam (1996)

One of the best basketball movies of all time , Space Jam felt like the biggest thing on Earth upon its release in 1996. What’s great about this live-action/animation hybrid is the fact that Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, the rest of the Looney Tunes characters, and Michael Jordan aren’t even the funniest part. Instead, it’s Charles Barkley who’s the MVP. The church scene, the pick-up game, everything about his performance is all killer and no filler.

Stream Space Jam on Tubi.

Rent/buy Space Jam on Amazon.

Get it on DVD on Amazon.

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Much like he did in Dr. Dolittle five years earlier, Eddie Murphy proved he could still be just as funny without all the cussing in Daddy Day Care, though his over-the-top mannerisms and outbursts were still on full display. Kids, parents, and even grandparents should find some humor in this 2003 comedy about a dad who starts a childcare business in his home.

Stream Daddy Day Care on Max.

Rent/buy Daddy Day Care on Amazon.

Get it on DVD on Amazon.

