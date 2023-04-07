What The LEGO Batman Movie 2 Would Have Been About, According To Chris McKay

There have been so many Batman movies over the last few years that it’s almost difficult to keep track of them all. Each one has tried to find new ways to differentiate itself. None were so successful at this as The LEGO Batman Movie. It was a hilarious take on the dark knight that fans loved and it was a box-office success. It turns out there was an idea for a sequel and it sounds incredible.

Chris McKay directed The LEGO Batman Movie and he recently revealed to Uproxx that there was at least an outline for what The LEGO Batman Movie 2 would have been. As with many superhero franchises, the film would have upped the stakes by increasing the number of heroes. We would have seen the entire LEGO Justice League but also learned about Batman’s troubled history with the group, and with Superman. McKay explained…

The sequel would’ve been a quasi Superfriends movie and the structure was going to be a sort of Godfather II kind of thing with Batman and the Justice League facing a modern-day problem, Lex Luthor and OMAC, while at the same time flashing back to the reasons why Batman and the Justice League – and in particular, Superman – have bad blood. It was going to explore Superman and Batman’s relationship in a very different way than you’ve ever seen it portrayed, including Superman’s alienation from humanity and how hard it is to truly be friends, real friends, for years. It was ultimately going to answer the question: How do you become Super-friends. And there was going to be a crossover with a major franchise that can only happen in a LEGO movie.

All the LEGO movies had an emotional core to them that, when it worked, really hit fans in the feels. The LEGO Batman Movie was no different, and it sounds like the sequel would have done more of the same, making a movie that was as much, or more, about friendship than it was about superheroes. It sounds like it could have been a great film.

And then, of course, there’s that crossover tease. McKay indicates that a “major” crossover that could only happen with LEGO. Although it has to be said, that doesn’t narrow things down very much. LEGO has the rights to make brick-based toys from just about every imaginable franchise. They do Marvel as well as DC along with everything from Disney to Harry Potter. Could a LEGO movie have given us the Marvel/DC crossover fans would love to see? Or could we have seen the Justice League team up with Harry Potter? It maybe could have happened.

Unfortunately, it’s a movie that we’ll never see. Warner Bros. made the initial batch of LEGO movies, but the license to make LEGO films now belongs to Universal, so we won’t be seeing any more LEGO movies in that universe.