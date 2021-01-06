Another Classic Indiana Jones Star Wants To Join Harrison Ford For The Sequel

With the pandemic still raging, it is difficult to ascertain if Indiana Jones 5 will indeed be able to start rolling cameras in May, or if it will become necessary to delay production once again. Regardless, John Rhys-Davies is aware that Indiana Jones 5 is happening, and while he didn’t confirm or deny if he’ll appear in the movie, it sounds like he’s at least entertained the possibility of showing up rather than ruled it out entirely. Considering that this will likely be the last time time Harrison Ford will play Indiana Jones, it would be nice if he could reunite with his costar for one final hurrah.