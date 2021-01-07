How Shia LaBeouf Is Indirectly Responsible For Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles' New Romance

How Shia Labeouf Ties In To Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles’ Story

If you haven’t been living under a rock, you probably already know that Shia LaBeouf has had a rough few weeks as his former partner FKA Twigs decided to sue him for what her lawsuit alleges was abuse during their time together as a couple. The suit mentions incidents ranging from LaBeouf reportedly choking her to saying he’d admitted to killing stray dogs to prep for a role. A separate former partner also made allegations as well. As all of that news was breaking, we also learned that Shia LaBeouf had actually been fired from director Olivia Wilde’s movie prior to those allegations earlier this year following "poor" behavior.