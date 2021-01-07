How Shia LaBeouf Is Indirectly Responsible For Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles' New Romance

Leave a Comment
In one of the wildest and twistiest tales to come out this week, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles now seem to be dating. That’s not the twisty part, as Wilde has been split from her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis for some months now, though the news was announced more recently. However, the twists and turns come in when one looks into how Shia LaBeouf is indirectly responsible for the romance.
How Shia Labeouf Ties In To Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles’ Story
If you haven’t been living under a rock, you probably already know that Shia LaBeouf has had a rough few weeks as his former partner FKA Twigs decided to sue him for what her lawsuit alleges was abuse during their time together as a couple. The suit mentions incidents ranging from LaBeouf reportedly choking her to saying he’d admitted to killing stray dogs to prep for a role. A separate former partner also made allegations as well. As all of that news was breaking, we also learned that Shia LaBeouf had actually been fired from director Olivia Wilde’s movie prior to those allegations earlier this year following "poor" behavior.
Who replaced Shia LaBeouf in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film Don’t Worry, Darling? Well, Harry Styles did. Having appeared already in Dunkirk, casting the One Direction star wasn’t such an outside-the-box choice, but it was on the set of Don’t Worry, Darling that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles reportedly really hit it off.
When Did Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Start Dating?
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde started working together on Don’t Worry, Darling this past fall after Styles landed the role formerly occupied by LaBeouf. At the time, Wilde was seemingly still engaged to Jason Sudeikis; however, in November, news broke they had officially split and that the split had actually occurred way back at the beginning of 2020. So, by the time she began work on her sophomore directorial project she was in the free and clear to begin dating again.
Apparently, on set her “chemistry” with Harry Styles was “obvious” and their working relationship “quickly turned romantic,” according to a brand new report over at People. Reports indicate they’ve been dating for several weeks, though the news only went wide after Olivia Wilde attended a wedding with Harry Styles. At that event, they were seen holding hands. Prior to the news that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were officially dating broke, the actress and director defended Styles’ choice to wear a dress on the cover of Vogue magazine, so they’ve at least been in each others’ orbit for a few months now.
While Don’t Worry, Darling had a setback during the era of Covid, it eventually got back on track, hopefully for a 2021 release, though we know the theatrical schedule is wonky these days. We’ll have to wait and see if Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still an item at that point, but for now, they do sound very much smitten. And it probably never would have happened if Shia LaBeouf hadn’t gotten himself fired.