More (Alleged) Details On What’s Going On With Blake Lively’s Friendships Amidst Taylor Swift Getting Name Dropped In It Ends With Us Lawsuits

As the 2025 movie schedule sees Blake Lively celebrating the release of Another Simple Favor, the drama connected to last year's release, It Ends With Us, and her lawsuits against Justin Baldoni are ongoing and complex. Some reports have alleged that these legal proceedings have taken a toll on the actor’s friendships with fellow notables like Taylor Swift.

Now, despite rumors that Lively has made up with Swift , another friend is now allegedly putting some miles between herself and The Age of Adeline star. Per a report from Us Weekly , insider sources have made unconfirmed claims that model Gigi Hadid isn’t as close with Blake Lively as she used to be. Those whispers came through as follows:

As Taylor has begun to distance herself from Blake, Gigi has naturally done the same. The shift wasn’t abrupt, but gradual and organic change in dynamics. … They haven’t been in touch much this year and it does have everything to do with the lawsuit.

While we’ve seen previous claims of Gigi Hadid’s supposed distance , the new rumors do flesh out some of the whys and hows. Alleged details surrounding this have stated that this supposed drifting apart has been taking place for “almost a year,” and is also connected to the reported rift between Swift and Blake Lively.

Combined with the fact that Hadid was supposedly Taylor Swift’s friend first, an overarching theme of loyalty seems to present itself. Clearly, this new claim about Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively’s friendship could spark even more interest in this ongoing drama, both in and out of the courtroom.

And this particular spot of bother is all thanks to another story connected to the It Ends With Us director’s legal camp, who are alleging that Lively supposedly threatened Taylor Swift to have her back in the matter. Naturally, Ms. Lively’s own team has denied those claims.

If the above story is true, then it sounds like the Betty Buzz entrepreneur’s closest friends might be trying to avoid the fallout from wherever this case is going. But it’s harder to buy into that claim when seeing counterclaims reporting that Ms. Swift and Blake Lively are recovering and working on their friendship.

Then again, that’s the inherent nature of rumors, as it’s never guaranteed that we’ll ever learn the full story in any matter such as this. All anyone can hope for at this point is that the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will bring about some sort of conclusion to this matter.

Perhaps when all is said and done, any potentially fractured wounds between friends can begin to heal. However, at the moment, it's unconfirmed how Lively's legal proceedings are impacting her friendships. As we learn more, though, we'll keep you posted.