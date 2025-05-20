Jamie Lee Curtis Just Revealed How Lindsay Lohan Met Her Husband, And It’s Like The Setup Of A Rom-Com

Ah, romance: that same old story about a fight for love and glory. Ok, so maybe it’s more of the first part of that equation, which is exactly the sort of tale we’d be expecting from the 2025 movie Freakier Friday. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s classically mis-matched family is surely going to include some sort of sparks flying in this summer’s long-awaited Disney legacy-quel . But what’s even more adorable is the fact that the Netflix queen of that genre met husband Bader Shammas through a method that’s practically ripped off the screen.

As Ms. Curtis was on hand for Prime Video’s upfront presentation, she spoke with Us Magazine about her Freaky Friday co-star and that big love connection. Try reading this story about Ms. Lohan’s real life meet-cute and not seeing it through the lens of a romance flick:

She met him right at the end of her time [in Dubai] on a blind date. So, it’s been a real pleasure for me to see her develop as a beautiful woman and [she’s] smart and gorgeous. I mean, it’s cray cray.

You have to admit, Dubai is a hell of a location to meet the love of your life. And to have a blind date go so well that it turns into starting a family is something that feels rare, even if you’re an icon like this O.G. Mean Girls star. But sure enough, Lindsay Lohan’s chance meeting with her husband led to not only their eventual marriage, but also the birth of their son, Luai.

By extension, this chain of events also enriched Lohan’s Freakier Friday role thanks to its influence on her performance. Which is yet another sign that the long wait for this return to form happened exactly when it was supposed to. Further sharing how the years between have benefitted her on-screen daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis offered these further remarks:

It’s been glorious to watch her become the mom she is and really loving her work. She took time off because she said it wasn’t fun anymore. She wasn’t enjoying it.

Young stardom wasn’t easy for The Parent Trap icon, as Lohan's own real-life Mean Girls experience is only one of the many stories that highlighted the trappings of fame in her life. In the end, life has led Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis to reunite for this Disney family comedy, and all involved seem to be the better for taking that patient path.

Seeing as Freakier Friday’s CinemaCon reactions have early audience members giving their vote of approval, we’ll get to see what all the fuss is about for ourselves on August 1st. While we don’t know how Manny Jacinto’s new sequel character will factor into things, here’s hoping that whatever love connection presents itself will be in the name of a heartwarming ending we can all enjoy.