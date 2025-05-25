Eagle-Eyed Fans Spotted Selena Gomez Supporting Hailey Bieber After Justin Insulted Her Vogue Cover, But I Think There’s Another Reason

For a while now, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been embroiled in feud rumors, with the point of connection being that Hailey is now married to Gomez’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. The last few years, however, have seen both ladies apparently extinguish any kind of rumors of animosity between them. Now, eagle-eyed fans are convinced that Gomez just extended an olive branch of sorts to Hailey shortly after Justin insulted his wife’s Vogue cover. However, there may be more to Gomez’s actions than meets the eye.

How Did Selena Gomez Seemingly Support Hailey Bieber, And Why Might There Be More To It?

28-year-old social media maven and influencer Hailey Bieber has amassed more than a few business partnerships throughout her career, and one of them involves Sephora. Bieber recently appeared in an ad shared to Instagram by both the aforementioned cosmetics company and Rhode, which is Bieber’s skincare brand. What some fans seemed to notice under the IG post, however, is that Selena Gomez apparently liked it. You can check out the post for yourself:

A post shared by Sephora (@sephora) A photo posted by on

On the surface, Selena Gomez’s IG move seems like a kind gesture, which would further fuel the assertion that there’s no bad blood between her and Justin Bieber’s wife. In 2022, Hailey denied there being any overlap between her relationship with Justin’s and Selena’s. Around that same time, Gomez opened up about why “words matter” and, shortly after, Hailey and Gomez united for a viral photo at a museum. Additionally, the actress appealed to her fans not to send death threats to Hailey.

More on Hailey and Justin Bieber (Image credit: Def Jam Recordings and Hailey Rhode Bieber's YouTube) After More Intense Rumors Rolled Around About Hailey Bieber And Justin, It Looks Like She Could Take Legal Action

As supportive as the 32-year-old Only Murders in the Building cast member has seemingly been, her decision to like that advertisement on Instagram could be due to something else. The former child star is the founder of the Rare Beauty brand, which has products that are also sold at Sephora. While this can’t be said for sure, I’m inclined to believe that a desire to support Sephora was the Golden Globe nominee’s reason for liking the Bieber-centric post. Take this with a grain of salt, but the notion of that being the case isn’t far-fetched given the business interests that are at play here.

Something else that remains uncertain right now is whether Selena Gomez is aware of the brouhaha involving Justin Bieber and his spouse’s Vogue. That situation garnered reactions from a number of fans.

What Did Justin Bieber Say After Hailey’s Vogue Cover Dropped?

Hailey Bieber’s Summer 2025 Vogue cover (in which she’s pantless) dropped this past week and, once she shared it to Instagram, fans flooded her comments to share their support. In a separate post, Justin Bieber shared the cover and gave kudos to his wife. However, the 31-year-old “Yummy” singer’s post, which has since been edited, drew backlash from commenters. While sharing congratulations, Bieber (via Page Six) recalled getting into a “huge fight” with his wife and telling her that “she would never be on the cover of Vogue.”

The Grammy winner acknowledged that the sentiments he shared during that apparent blow-up were “mean” and asked that his wife “forgive” him for saying that. Based on a number of messages left by users, they were not impressed with the pop star’s appeal. Subsequently, the caption was edited to include several emojis. Check out the actual cover below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

Justin Bieber’s comments arrive following months of speculation regarding supposed marital issues between him and his wife. Those claims have not been substantiated, though rumors continue to swirl around the stability of the Biebers’ relationship. All of this also comes months after the couple welcomed their baby boy, Jack Blues. The public will just have to wait and see how things unfold on that front, and the same is also true of any further alleged support from Selena Gomez.