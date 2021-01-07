Kevin Feige's Star Wars Movie Has Taken A Big Step Forward

Leave a Comment
When one thinks of Kevin Feige, naturally the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to mind, and rightly so. After all, as Marvel Studios’ president, Feige has been the chief architect of this superhero franchise. That said, it was announced in September 2019 that Feige will also lend his talents to the Star Wars franchise by developing one of its movies, and said movie has now reportedly taken a big step forward by bringing aboard another Marvel talent.
According to Deadline, Michael Waldron, a more recent addition to the MCU’s lineup of creators, has been tapped to write Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie. Waldron first joined the MCU has head writer and executive producer of Disney+’s Loki series, and he was later selected to rewrite Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ script. His other credits include the hit animated series Rick and Morty and the upcoming Starz drama Heels.
With Michael Waldron reportedly being brought back to work on Loki Season 2 in some capacity, clearly the MCU is impressed with his talents. But it’s an even bigger deal that Disney and Lucasfilm are now willing to have him contribute to the Star Wars side of things. It’s still unclear how long it will be until Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie begins production, but Waldron’s hiring at least indicates it’s making progress rather than having been shelved.
News of Kevin Feige producing a Star Wars movie came two months before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga, was released in theaters. Even with Michael Waldron’s hiring, no details about the movie’s plot have been revealed yet, but in November 2019, Feige said he loved the notion of “exploring new people and new places in that universe.” Fingers crossed we learn who some of these new people and places will be sooner rather than later.
