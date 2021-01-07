Kevin Feige's Star Wars Movie Has Taken A Big Step Forward

News of Kevin Feige producing a Star Wars movie came two months before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga, was released in theaters. Even with Michael Waldron’s hiring, no details about the movie’s plot have been revealed yet, but in November 2019, Feige said he loved the notion of “exploring new people and new places in that universe.” Fingers crossed we learn who some of these new people and places will be sooner rather than later.