5 Reasons Why Brad Pitt's Troy Is Actually One Of My Favorite Movies

Nobody Chews Scenery Like Brian Cox

I often wonder who chews scenery better: Anthony Hopkins or Brian Cox? And while I’d probably give the edge to Sir. Anthony Hopkins, I would definitely say that Brian Cox has a real feast when it comes to Troy. He plays the power-hungry King Agamemnon with aplomb.

Every scene he’s in he dominates. Agamemnon is really a callous jerk with hubris to spare in the poem, but Brian Cox somehow makes him menacing in the movie. When he looks at Hector, played by Eric Bana and tells him that “every son of Troy… shall diiiie,” it doesn’t just sound like some idle threat. It sounds like he’s ready to massacre every last male in town. Plus, along with Peter O'Toole, he really classes up the picture.