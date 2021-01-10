Why Elizabeth Olsen Prefers Avengers: Infinity War To Avengers: Endgame

It’s a popular debate amongst Marvel fans: Do you prefer Avengers: Infinity War, or Avengers: Endgame? Personally, I view them as two halves of one miraculous whole, stories that go together and really work best when thought of as one sustained fight between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Thanos the Mad Titan (Josh Brolin). That doesn’t stop people from arguing over it, and so I put the question to Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen, as she promoted the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision. Is she an Infinity War girl, or an Endgame girl. Olsen’s answer is in the clip above.