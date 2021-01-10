Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Why Elizabeth Olsen Prefers Avengers: Infinity War To Avengers: Endgame

It’s a popular debate amongst Marvel fans: Do you prefer Avengers: Infinity War, or Avengers: Endgame? Personally, I view them as two halves of one miraculous whole, stories that go together and really work best when thought of as one sustained fight between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Thanos the Mad Titan (Josh Brolin). That doesn’t stop people from arguing over it, and so I put the question to Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen, as she promoted the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision. Is she an Infinity War girl, or an Endgame girl. Olsen’s answer is in the clip above.

You might think that this is obvious. Elizabeth Olsen had far more to do in Avengers: Infinity War. She and Vision (Paul Bettany) were on the run during the movie, as the Avengers tried to keep The Mind Stone out of Thanos’ hands and IN Vision’s head. When asked to choose between the blockbusters, Olsen told CinemaBlend:

Well, I feel more connected to Infinity War, because I got to experience more of it. Endgame, I was confused. Because I was like, ‘Where did I just come from?’ [laughs]

Yes, it’s true that Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) vanished in The Snap, so she spent the bulk of Avengers: Endgame in the void where the “deceased” heroes were left. It did mean that she she got to be a part of the incredible “Portals” moment in Avengers: Endgame, returning to the screen with the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also, arguably, the coolest moment in Scarlet Witch history occurs in Avengers: Endgame, so I thought she might choose that movie just because of this:

When I mentioned that scene in particular to Elizabeth Olsen, as you can see in the above clip, her face lights up and she says:

It was pretty fun, that moment, I have to say.

The future is bright, but uncertain, for Elizabeth Olsen. Scarlet Witch is stuck in a bizarre construct where she and Vision (Paul Bettany) are living an alternate life that resembles American sitcoms from different generations. Who is doing this to Wanda? And what, actually, is happening?

Wanda Maximoff

WandaVision is the first of 12 new television series that are coming to Disney+ from here moving forward. They accompany 11 feature films that the MCU has announced, so after having a year off, Marvel Studios is back in full force. Look out for WandaVision when it comes to Disney+ beginning on January 15, lasting nine original episodes and feeding right into the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

More From This Author
    • Sean O'Connell Sean O'Connell View Profile

      Movie junkie. Infatuated with comic-book films. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Wants to see the Snyder Cut. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.

Kevin Feige Won't Confirm When Marvel's Phase 4 Ends news 4h Kevin Feige Won't Confirm When Marvel's Phase 4 Ends Eric Eisenberg
WandaVision’s Paul Bettany Reveals One Way The Disney+ Show Surpasses Avengers: Endgame television 9h WandaVision’s Paul Bettany Reveals One Way The Disney+ Show Surpasses Avengers: Endgame Erik Swann
Disney+’s WandaVision Has Screened, Here’s What Critics Are Saying television 1d Disney+’s WandaVision Has Screened, Here’s What Critics Are Saying Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Oct 23, 2020 Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 8
Aquaman 2 Dec 16, 2022 Aquaman 2 Rating TBD
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
Morbius Mar 19, 2021 Morbius Rating TBD
Unhinged Aug 21, 2020 Unhinged 6
The Mandalorian's Gina Carano Shares Thoughts About Her Polarizing Social Media Presence TBD The Mandalorian's Gina Carano Shares Thoughts About Her Polarizing Social Media Presence Rating TBD
Dune And 14 Other Book-To-Movie Adaptations Coming In 2021 TBD Dune And 14 Other Book-To-Movie Adaptations Coming In 2021 Rating TBD
The Office Stars Reveal The Deleted Scenes They Want Fans To See The Most On Peacock TBD The Office Stars Reveal The Deleted Scenes They Want Fans To See The Most On Peacock Rating TBD
Apparently Gwen Stefani Only Got Her Marriage To Gavin Rossdale Annulled After She Got Engaged To Blake Shelton TBD Apparently Gwen Stefani Only Got Her Marriage To Gavin Rossdale Annulled After She Got Engaged To Blake Shelton Rating TBD
Jennifer Garner Shares Support After Law And Order Helps Broadway Actors During Shutdown TBD Jennifer Garner Shares Support After Law And Order Helps Broadway Actors During Shutdown Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information