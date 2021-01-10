Why Elizabeth Olsen Prefers Avengers: Infinity War To Avengers: Endgame

Leave a Comment
It’s a popular debate amongst Marvel fans: Do you prefer Avengers: Infinity War, or Avengers: Endgame? Personally, I view them as two halves of one miraculous whole, stories that go together and really work best when thought of as one sustained fight between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Thanos the Mad Titan (Josh Brolin). That doesn’t stop people from arguing over it, and so I put the question to Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen, as she promoted the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision. Is she an Infinity War girl, or an Endgame girl. Olsen’s answer is in the clip above.
You might think that this is obvious. Elizabeth Olsen had far more to do in Avengers: Infinity War. She and Vision (Paul Bettany) were on the run during the movie, as the Avengers tried to keep The Mind Stone out of Thanos’ hands and IN Vision’s head. When asked to choose between the blockbusters, Olsen told CinemaBlend:
Well, I feel more connected to Infinity War, because I got to experience more of it. Endgame, I was confused. Because I was like, ‘Where did I just come from?’ [laughs]
Yes, it’s true that Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) vanished in The Snap, so she spent the bulk of Avengers: Endgame in the void where the “deceased” heroes were left. It did mean that she she got to be a part of the incredible “Portals” moment in Avengers: Endgame, returning to the screen with the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also, arguably, the coolest moment in Scarlet Witch history occurs in Avengers: Endgame, so I thought she might choose that movie just because of this:
When I mentioned that scene in particular to Elizabeth Olsen, as you can see in the above clip, her face lights up and she says:
It was pretty fun, that moment, I have to say.
The future is bright, but uncertain, for Elizabeth Olsen. Scarlet Witch is stuck in a bizarre construct where she and Vision (Paul Bettany) are living an alternate life that resembles American sitcoms from different generations. Who is doing this to Wanda? And what, actually, is happening?
WandaVision is the first of 12 new television series that are coming to Disney+ from here moving forward. They accompany 11 feature films that the MCU has announced, so after having a year off, Marvel Studios is back in full force. Look out for WandaVision when it comes to Disney+ beginning on January 15, lasting nine original episodes and feeding right into the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.