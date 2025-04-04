'Going To Set Felt Like A Job.' Elizabeth Olsen Gets Real About Watching Mary-Kate And Ashley Act Growing Up And Why Her Path Wasn't Always Set In Stone

It's been a real family biz since the jump.

Side by side of Mary-Kate and Ashley and Elizabeth Olsen in the movie How the West Was Fun.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are arguably two of the most famous child actors who left Hollywood behind after making their impressive mark on the industry. From their days on various movie sets they produced, all the way back to sharing the Michelle Tanner role on Full House, sister Elizabeth Olsen has been not far behind. The talented sisters have shared plenty of time on various projects, but while they were growing up, the MCU star wasn’t sure she was destined for life on set.

The iconic twin actresses-turned-businesswomen continue to find success with their luxury fashion brand, The Row, and just out of the direct spotlight. Meanwhile, you’ll be seeing the famous younger Olsen pretty regularly again with a Disney+ subscription, as Marvel Zombies premiering on the back half of our 2025 TV schedule. With all the various comic book projects, the Oldboy alum stopped by Vanity Fair's Scene Selection and talked about her older sisters' on-screen legacy. During the bit, she recalled watching them on set and realizing whether or not she was prepared to accept the same responsibilities:

Going to set felt like a job so it actually made me not want to work as a child. I don't know if it had some, if it, if it somehow just through like osmosis. I just felt like I was always supposed to do this job, and it was really about me accepting it or not.

The Dualstar productions movies seemed like a real family affair. While Elizabeth wasn’t on screen for every Mary-Kate and Ashley project, she mentions she was regularly on their sets (older brother Trent was in a similar boat, too). The experience does seem like an undeniable time and place to question whether or not she’d follow in her sisters’ footsteps. Clearly, and thankfully, we know how that played out since she’s the third Olsen to have reached household name status.

From the trio of sisters’ days from How the West Was Fun, all three have continued to add to their accomplishments. A lot of it is due to MK + A's constant professionalism since entering Hollywood, continuing to be intentional and hands-on with their business endeavors. The public, as well as fans like me, still see it in The Row's keen eye for success and details. And as Elizabeth Olsen has stated before, she’s always looked up to those two to model her own career after.

As an Olsen family fan, I’m thrilled that Elizabeth shook the job-like feelings of acting off, or at least came to terms with them. And after all, Mary-Kate and Ashley’s reign is unlike anything else and not a realistic model for anyone who is part of the dynamic duo. I'm sure the vital piece of advice her sisters gave her as she began her adult career didn't hurt either.

