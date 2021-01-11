Ryan Reynolds Delivers A+ Response To Deadpool Officially Joining The MCU

Joking aside, the fact that Marvel Studios is willing for Deadpool 3 to go R-rated, just like the first two Deadpool movies were in the 20th Century Fox days, is bold. When the PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2, a.k.a. Once Upon a Deadpool, was released in winter 2018, there was speculation about if Disney was using this version of the movie to test the waters on how audiences would react to keeping Wade Wilson in the proverbial PG-13 waters. We don’t need to be concerned about that anymore, and perhaps this will pave the way for other MCU characters to operate within an R-rated space, like Mahershala Ali’s Blade.