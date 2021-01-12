Transportation To And From Disney World Is About To Get A Whole Lot Less Magical

But Disney has also had to make a lot of hard decisions in terms of cost-cutting measures recently. The most overt of these have been the layoffs in both Orlando and at Disneyland. Construction has also slowed on certain projects and more changes are being made as the pandemic has continued to drag on. The Magical Express change is only the latest change for the company and it won't be taking effect for about a year, but it's certainly going to be a notable one for many families, though services will assumedly spring up in its absence. We'll have to wait and see what those options are.