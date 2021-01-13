Now F9's Vin Diesel Has Finally Touched On All The Space Rumors

Leave a Comment
The Fast and Furious franchise is one of those that after eight full installments, plus a spinoff and a ninth entry waiting in the wings, clearly has decided to not let small things like reality stand in the way of a good time. The films have have steadily become more outrageous with each entry, but as things have become more crazy, the popularity of the films has only increased. Things have become so wild that the joke among fans was that eventually the movies would have to go to outer space in order to eventually top themselves. And then things got so crazy fans began to wonder if space might actually be happening. Vin Diesel isn't writing it off.
The idea that the Fast & Furious movies could end up in space has been around for a while, but comments from co-star Michelle Rodriguez last year seemed to indicate that going to space might be a thing that actually happens in F9, the movie that fans have been waiting months to see. It's possible the actress was just having some fun, but the rumor has continued on regardless. Recently, EW asked Vin Diesel about the rumor, and while not going into specifics, the actor certainly left the door open to the possibility. according to Diesel...
No spoilers over here. I will say that Justin is one of those think-outside-of-the-box directors. I'd put nothing past him and he will thoroughly play with whatever is plausible to incorporate into the story.
The word "plausible" is doing a lot of work in that sentence. It's probably the word that has been the focus of most Fast & Furious action sequences. It doesn't mean the stuff we see on the screen has to actually be realistic in any sense, simply that it has to be close enough to possible that fans in a movie theater will accept it in the moment.
Whether or not the Fast & Furious family will end up in space in F9 or not, this certainly indicates that going to space is something that could happen. If not in the next movie, then in one of the others that are already planned to follow this one. Whether a story idea leads the team to space or whether they simply decide they want to go to space and come up with a plausible way to make it work in the story, don't count the idea out entirely.
Is the world ready for Fast & Furious in space? The whole thing certainly sounds ridiculous, but honestly, if it makes the slightest bit of sense, and the action takes full advantage of the opportunity, it could certainly end up as a movie that fans will never forget. Whether or not it actually happens in F9 we'll find out this May.