Now F9's Vin Diesel Has Finally Touched On All The Space Rumors

The Fast and Furious franchise is one of those that after eight full installments, plus a spinoff and a ninth entry waiting in the wings, clearly has decided to not let small things like reality stand in the way of a good time. The films have have steadily become more outrageous with each entry, but as things have become more crazy, the popularity of the films has only increased. Things have become so wild that the joke among fans was that eventually the movies would have to go to outer space in order to eventually top themselves. And then things got so crazy fans began to wonder if space might actually be happening. Vin Diesel isn't writing it off.