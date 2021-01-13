A New Star Wars Video Game Is On The Way, Why That's A Big Deal

The game from Ubisoft is reportedly still staffing up according to Wired, so the game itself is still years away, but Ubisoft is known for making open world games, every franchise from Assassin's Creed to FarCry to the endless stream of Tom Clancy branded titles uses a similar structure, a massive map that a player usually has complete freedom to move around in, with an endless stream of missions and collectables to discover throughout the world. It's certainly exciting to consider an open world game set on a planet in the Star Wars galaxy, or possibly more than one. Who wouldn't love to fully explore Coruscant as a young Jedi Knight? Of course, since its Ubisoft, we can also assume plenty of microtransactions.