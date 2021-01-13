Happiest Season Ending: How Aubrey Plaza Feels About How She And Kristen Stewart's Characters Ended

I think a weakness to Happiest Season that has led to some of these debates is the fact that we really don’t get to know Abby and Harper’s relationship outside of the family debacle before stepping into the holiday circumstances. So when Harper puts Abby through them, we don’t have a foundation for their relationship. We do, however, get a background into Riley’s life and her instant connection to Abby, making it easier for us to get on board with them. What do you think? Who should have Abby ended up with at the end of Happiest Season? Vote in the poll below.