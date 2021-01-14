Ray Fisher Says Cyborg Had A 'Much Larger' Part In The Flash Movie, What Happened?

Did Warner Bros. remove Cyborg from its script for The Flash because of the allegations that Ray Fisher has raised regarding key executives at the studio? That's sounding more and more likely. Fisher Tweeted publicly that he can’t, in good conscience, appear in a film that Walter Hamada is behind. The studio now claims to have said, “OK,” and removed him. Given the fact that The Flash movie has gone through multiple revisions over the years, with numerous screenwriters and directors attached to the project long before Andy Muschietti signed on, it makes we wonder what role Cyborg played. Maybe Muschietti’s approach to the material focused more on getting Keaton and Affleck to participate, and he never had Cyborg as a significant player in his story as a character. That’s something I’d love to know with certainty, though so many details in this complicated story remain unknown.