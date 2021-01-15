One Night In Miami Stars Have Strong Thoughts About An Actor’s Responsibility To Use Their Platform For More

I fell in love with filmmaking, with acting and films, because of those moments where you see a character experiencing something and you recognize yourself in that moment. And I don’t underestimate that for one minute how emotionally powerful that can be, and I just dreamed of trying to figure out a way to somehow be a part of this thing. I feel like decency and kindness and being good to your family, those things are important as well, really important, how you treat other people and being consistent in that. Just not being a dick, and treating everyone with respect and throwing everything you have into everything and just being grateful for the opportunities. My full concentration is on that for now, if I somehow get a platform or join social media and have lots of people listening to me one day I’ll rethink my position, but for now yeah it’s just acting and the job.