Scream 5 Is A Year Away, See How The Franchise Is Celebrating

Over the past few years, the horror genre has been in the midst of an exciting renaissance. In addition to new projects hitting theaters, a ton of beloved properties have also been given new life. Following Halloween and Child's Play, this trend is set to continue with the mysterious fifth Scream movie. Directed by Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the film recently wrapped principal photography and is expected to hit theaters in 365 days from now. And the franchise took the time to celebrate this turn of events.
The generations of Scream fans out there are counting down the days till they return to Woodsboro in the mysterious fifth installment. The original trio of stars are returning for the next movie, in addition to a cast of newcomers. And with just one year to go until its release, the official Scream social media took the time to mark the occasion. Check it out below.
Ghostface is coming, and I can't wait. We are just one full year away from the release of Scream, which will also mark the first installment not helmed by late horror icon Wes Craven. And there's no telling how high the bodycount will be in this long awaited sequel.
The above image comes to us from the official Twitter of the Scream franchise. The account will no doubt be posting at an increased rate as the fifth movie gets close to finally hitting theaters. And this cryptic post certainly helps buoy excitement, especially thanks to the haunting image of the Ghostface mask. We'll just have to patiently wait for the first images and footage to reveal how the property is going to continue on in the modern age.
Not much is known about the contents of Scream 5, but there's been a ton of chatter online about the horror franchise's return to the big screen. Once it was confirmed that original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette were reprising their roles for another slasher, fans started getting on board for the first movie since Wes Craven's death. What's more, the pair of directors won of Campbell over by just how much they planned to honor Craven's legacy with their sequel.
The pressure is on to deliver for the new Scream movie, but luckily Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have already scored some street cred with fans of the horror genre. Ready or Not was considered one of the strongest horror movies to hit theaters in 2019, and it featured a mix of comedy and horror that vibes well with the Scream property.
Joining the trio of original heroes in Scream 5 are a new class of characters, many of whom will likely not make it out of the movie's runtime alive. Marley Shelton will be reprising her role from Scream 4, and she'll be joined by newcomers including The Boys' Jack Quaid, 13 Reasons Why Star Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Jenna Ortega (You), and Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).
Scream is currently expected to hit theaters on January 14th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.