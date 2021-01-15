Ben Affleck Admits 'Suffering On Justice League' Was Worth It, If Only Because He Got To Wear The Suit To His Kids Birthday

I did Batman because I wanted to do it for my kids. I wanted to do something that my son would dig. I mean, my kids didn't see Argo. Zack [Snyder] wanted to do a version of the Frank Miller Dark Knight graphic novel series, which is a really good version of that. Unfortunately, there are a lot of reasons why things go the way they do in the movie business, and just because your face is on the poster doesn't mean that you're dictating all of those things — and even if you were, that they would go well. I wore the suit to my son's birthday party, which was worth every moment of suffering on Justice League.