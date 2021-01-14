Those Avengers: Endgame Audience Reaction Videos Make Kevin Feige Sad For A Specific Reason

I've seen those videos. Joe (Russo) has sent them around tlo show me. He may have recorded one or two of them, and shared them with us occasionally as they popped up online. It's good, especially spending almost a year alone -- all of us in our homes -- feeling that again. That's where I get emotional, is the experience of being in an audience, sharing an experience with a bunch of strangers, a positive experience with a bunch of strangers again. Which is what was always meaningful to me -- not just as a fan, as an audience member primarily, but also as a filmmaker.