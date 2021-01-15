Why Fast And Furious 9 Is Introducing John Cena As Dom’s Brother, According To Vin Diesel

The family of Fast and Furious is the one that you choose, not the one that you were born into, but considering just how important the concept of family is, it certainly makes sense to ask why we don't know more about the biological families of these characters. Are literally all of them estranged? In the case of the Toretto family, it certainly seems like that's the case, but in F9 we'll at least find out the reason for that. Why does a man like Dom, who holds the concept of family so dear, not even talk about his own brother?