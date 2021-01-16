One Milestone Leslie Odom Jr. Hit While Working On Hamilton

Obviously a special moment is like at the public theatre, when then First Lady Michelle Obama comes to the show at the public theatre. She came to our off-Broadway show and she took a picture with us and met with us after the show and said such kind things. That’s weird, you know, that’s different. But then other than that, history is littered with great artists, and great artists that were not celebrated in their time, so I didn’t know if Hamilton might fall into that category. Only after we opened on Broadway and we had the confirmation of those box office receipts, then we could go, ‘okay, I think I’m going to have a job for a little while.’ Longest job I’ve ever had, by the way, I worked there for one year. I’ve never had a job for a year in my life.