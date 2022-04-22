What Netflix Has Cancelled And Renewed

Remember, way back in what seems like the dawn of time, when there were only a handful of the best shows on Netflix, and it felt like they would all last forever? Well, that hilariously antiquated viewpoint was still extremely relevant in 2015, but no longer, as we are now firmly planted in an age when Netflix seems to cancel its original shows left and right, much to the collective chagrin of subscribers.

Netflix is currently one of the biggest entertainment providers in the world, and its library of exclusives (including additions to the 2022 Netflix TV schedule ) expands on a nearly daily basis, just daring viewers to ignore everything else and binge until their eyeballs pop out.

But, because Netflix is constantly producing more and more content, a growing number of in-production shows means a growing number of series that only manage to see one or two seasons, sometimes despite positive fan reaction. Our updated rundown, below, notes how the Netflix Originals are currently faring, from the hyped hits already working on new seasons, to the recently discovered gems that didn’t last nearly as long as viewers wanted.

Netflix Series That Are Cancelled

There are many reasons why television shows get the axe (even more so now, as the pandemic has raised production costs), and even though the reasons were different for each of these cancellations, the impact on fans remains the same. Here are all the Netflix series that were given the boot in the past year or so.

7 Seeds - Cancelled After Season 2

AJ And The Queen - Cancelled After Season 1

Archive 81 - Cancelled After Season 1

blackAF - Cancelled After Season 1

Castlevania - Cancelled After Season 4

Cooking with Paris - Cancelled After Season 1

Country Comfort - Cancelled After Season 1

Cowboy Bebop - Cancelled After Season 1

The Crew - Cancelled After Season 1

Cursed - Cancelled After Season 1

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! - Cancelled After Season 1

Dash & Lily - Cancelled After Season 1

The Duchess - Cancelled After Season 1

Gentefield - Cancelled After Season 2

Grand Army - Cancelled After Season 1

Hit & Run - Cancelled After Season 1

The Irregulars - Cancelled After Season 1

Julie And The Phantoms - Cancelled After Season 1

Jupiter's Legacy - Cancelled After Season 1

Mr. Iglesias - Cancelled After Season 2

On the Verge - Cancelled After Season 1

Perfume - Cancelled After Season 1

Netflix Shows That Ended Or Are Ending With A Final Season

Some Netflix series are luckier than others, in that they have been given (or were given) a final season to wrap things up and give audiences a meaningful and satisfying conclusion. Here are the shows that fit into that somewhat less unfortunate category, with some surely set to join the 2022 TV premiere dates , even if it will be that show’s last season .

After Life - Ended After Season 3

Aggretsuko - Ended After Season 4

Another Life - Ended After Season 2

Atypical - Ended After Season 4

B The Beginning - Ended After Season 2

The Baby-Sitters Club - Ended After Season 2

Bonding - Ended After Season 2

Busted - Ended After Season 3

Carmen Sandiego - Ended After Season 4

Dead To Me - Ending After Season 3

Dear White People - Ended After Season 4

The Family Business - Ended After Season 3

Family Reunion - Ending After Season 3

Feel Good - Ended After Season 2

F Is For Family - Ended After Season 5

Grace And Frankie - Ending After Season 7

Hilda - Ending After Season 3

The Hook Up Plan - Ended After Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father - Ended After Season 5

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous - Ending After Season 5

Kid Cosmic - Ended After Season 3

The Kominsky Method - Ended After Season 3

The Last Kingdom - Ending After Follow-up movie

Locke & Key - Ending After Season 3

Lost In Space - Ended After Season 3

Lucifer - Ended After Season 6

Manifest - Ending After Season 4

Mindhunter - Ended After Season 2 (probably)

Narcos: Mexico - Ended After Season 3

On My Block - Ended After Season 4

Ozark - Ending After Season 4, Part 2

Peaky Blinders - Ending After Season 6

Special - Ended After Season 2

Netflix Series That Have Been Renewed

It isn’t all bad news for the many original shows on Netflix, as several series have, in fact, been gifted with the right to continue on the streamer. Each of the shows listed below will live to see another season or more in the coming months and years.

Baki - Renewed For Season 3

Big Mouth - Renewed Through Season 6

Bridgerton - Renewed For Season 3 and Season 4

Chef’s Table - Renewed For Season 7 and Season 8

The Circle - Renewed For Season 4 and Season 5

Cobra Kai - Renewed For Season 5

The Crown - Renewed For Season 5 and Season 6

Delhi Crime - Renewed For Season 2

The Dragon Prince - Renewed For Season 4 - Season 7

Elite - Renewed For Season 6

Emily In Paris - Renewed For Season 3 and Season 4

Firefly Lane - Renewed For Season 2

Ginny & Georgia - Renewed For Season 2

How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) - Renewed For Season 4

Last Chance U: Basketball - Renewed For Season 2

Love, Death & Robots - Renewed For Season 3

Love Is Blind - Renewed For Season 3, Season 4, and Season 5

Next In Fashion - Renewed For Season 2

Outer Banks - Renewed For Season 3

Paquita Salas - Renewed For Season 4

Rhythm+Flow - Renewed For Season 2

Rilakkuma And Kaoru - Renewed As Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventures

Russian Doll - Renewed For Season 2

Selling Sunset - Renewed For Season 5

Sex Education - Renewed For Season 4

Shadow and Bone - Renewed For Season 2

Slasher - Renewed For Season 4 On Shudder

Somebody Feed Phil - Renewed For Season 5

Stranger Things - Renewed For Season 5, Final Season

Ultraman - Renewed For Season 2

The Umbrella Academy - Renewed For Season 3

Unsolved Mysteries - Renewed For Season 3

The Upshaws - Renewed For Season 2

Virgin River - Renewed For Season 4 and Season 5

Who Killed Sara? - Renewed For Season 3

The Witcher - Renewed For Season 3

You - Renewed For Season 4

Netflix Shows That Haven’t Been Renewed Or Cancelled Yet

There are many shows that are currently in a state of limbo, which haven’t been officially cancelled or given the greenlight to proceed with the additional seasons. Some,, aren’t in as hopeful a situation as others of the favorites listed below, but at least none of these series are officially cancelled…yet.

Always A Witch - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Black Mirror - Awaiting Renewal For Season 6

Black Summer - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

The Boss Baby: Back In Business - Awaiting Renewal For Season 5

The Chef Show - Awaiting Renewal For Season 5

The Chosen One - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Dating Around - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Diablero - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Dirty Money - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Disenchantment - Awaiting Renewal For Part 5

Dogs - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

The Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants - Awaiting Renewal For Season 4

Explained - Awaiting Renewal For Season 4

The Fix - Awaiting Renewal For Season 2

Formula 1: Drive To Survive - Awaiting Renewal For Season 5

The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Haunted - Awaiting Renewal For Season 4

Hip-Hop Evolution - Awaiting Renewal For Season 5

Huge In France - Awaiting Renewal For Season 2

I Am A Killer - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons - Awaiting Renewal For Season 6

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

It’s Bruno! - Awaiting Renewal For Season 2

Jimmy: The True Story Of A True Idiot - Awaiting Renewal For Season 2

Leila - Awaiting Renewal For Season 2

The Letdown - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Little Things - Awaiting Renewal For Season 5

Love Alarm - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Lunatics - Awaiting Renewal For Season 2

Magic For Humans - Awaiting Renewal For Season 4

Malibu Rescue - Awaiting Renewal For Season 2

Marcella - Awaiting Renewal For Season 4

Master Of None - Awaiting Renewal For Season 4

The Mechanism - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem - Awaiting Renewal For Season 4

The Movies That Made Us - Awaiting Renewal For Season 4

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman - Awaiting Renewal For Season 4

My First True Love - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Nailed It! - Awaiting Renewal For Season 7

The Naked Director - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Paradise PD - Awaiting Renewal For Season 4

The Politician - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Queer Eye - Awaiting Renewal For Season 7

Roman Empire - Awaiting Renewal For Season 4

Trigger Warning With Killer Mike - Awaiting Renewal For Season 2

Selena: The Series - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Space Force - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Street Food - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Sugar Rush - Awaiting Renewal For Season 4

Super Monsters - Awaiting Renewal For Season 4

Sweet Magnolias - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

The Toys That Made Us - Awaiting Renewal For Season 4

True And The Rainbow Kingdom - Awaiting Renewal For Season 4

Ugly Delicious - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Undercover - Awaiting Renewal For Season 4

Wild District - Awaiting Renewal For Season 3

Yankee - Awaiting Renewal For Season 2

YooHoo To The Rescue - Awaiting Renewal For Season 4

It's possible that by the time you're reading these words, Netflix put orders in for another 40 dozen shows, while dropping 100 or more cancellations on unsuspecting series. You can bookmark this list to keep checking on your favorites so that you stay updated on how all the Netflix shows are doing when it comes to being renewed or cancelled.