Paul Bettany Hoped Vision Would ‘Reanimate’ After Avengers: Infinity War Until Kevin Feige Gave Him This Advice

It’s easy to film a death scene if you know that your character is going to be coming back. Especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where characters we’ve seen lay down their lives on screen find a way to return, including Paul Bettany’s Vision, currently the star of the Disney+ series WandaVision. Bettany, however, didn’t know that he was going to get a chance to come back for a television series when he had to film that brutal death scene at the hands of the Mad Titan, Thanos (Josh Brolin), in Avengers: Infinity War. He mistakenly believed that Marvel would bring him back in Avengers: Endgame, until Kevin Feige laid out his grand plan. Listen to the story in our exclusive clip above.