Analyzing Wonder Woman 1984’s Box Office Now That The Movie’s Been Out For A Month

Box office isn’t something we pay that much attention to nowadays. When is the last time that you went to a movie theater to see a film on opening weekend? We’re still figuring out how to get crowds back into multiplexes safely, and major blockbusters are experimenting with new avenues to get features in front of audiences. Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 is one such example, a sequel that endured numerous delays before becoming one of the first Warner Bros. films to try an experimental day-and-date release in theaters, as well as on HBO Max. So, after a month, how is Wonder Woman 1984 doing at the box office?