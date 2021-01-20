Of Course, Chris Hemsworth Took A Beautiful Trip With His Family Before Heading To Work On Thor: Love And Thunder

Leave a Comment
2020 was one hell of a year for the members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was the first year since nearly the beginning of the MCU that ew got no new movies in the franchise. The entire schedule for the films took a couple of big steps backwards. And yet, it wasn't all bad news. Chris Hemsworth, the MCU's Thor actually admitted that there was a plus side to quarantine, as the actor who frequently was off filming someplace, got to spend some quality time with his family. And so it's fitting that the Hemsworths are getting some time in together before shooting begins on Thor: Love and Thunder, which is set for later this week.
We've known that Thor: Love and Thunder was going to commence production soon, but Chris Hemsworth reveals he'll be hitting the set very soon in a post on Instagram. However, before that, he's hit the beach with his wife and kids, and everybody looks like they're having a great time. Check it out.
The Hemsworth family is on Lord Howe Island, a small island off the eastern coast of Australia. It looks like a great place to vacation. It's not all that large, so there can only be so many other people there. It's probably the perfect place to have a beach vacation while also trying to keep your distance from other people.
We've seen that Thor: Love and Thunder was getting ready to begin filming, as the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy has been getting ready to appear in the film. When we last saw Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he was flying off with the Guardians at the end of Avengers: Endgame and so it makes sense they would appear, though it's unclear if they will just cameo or have more significant roles. There are other aspects about Thor: Love and Thunder that we do know about. It was revealed very early on that Natalie Portman would return to the franchise to play Jane Foster and that she would become The Mighty Thor.
While we still have a few more months to wait for Black Widow to arrive in theaters, assuming there are no further delays, Marvel Studios productions have been moving forward and seem to be going well. In addition to the Scarlett Johansson film, Eternals is also waiting in the wings, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the next Spider-Man film have also finished filming. Productions are now moving forward faster than releases, we could have something of a backlog of MCU for some time to come.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on May 6, 2022. It will be the first time that a solo member of the MCU has even received a fourth film.