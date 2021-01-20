Of Course, Chris Hemsworth Took A Beautiful Trip With His Family Before Heading To Work On Thor: Love And Thunder

We've seen that Thor: Love and Thunder was getting ready to begin filming, as the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy has been getting ready to appear in the film. When we last saw Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he was flying off with the Guardians at the end of Avengers: Endgame and so it makes sense they would appear, though it's unclear if they will just cameo or have more significant roles. There are other aspects about Thor: Love and Thunder that we do know about. It was revealed very early on that Natalie Portman would return to the franchise to play Jane Foster and that she would become The Mighty Thor.