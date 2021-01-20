Did Daniel Craig's James Bond Copy The Bourne Identity? Doug Liman Talks Legacy Of His Matt Damon Film

As far as how the James Bond and Bourne franchises are going nowadays, the former is certainly on firmer ground than the latter. The last Bourne movie, Jason Bourne, came out in 2016 and was met with mixed critical reaction, though it did reasonably well for itself commercially. As of late 2019, another Bourne movie was in the works that would tie into the short-lived Treadstone TV series, but there’s been no update on its progress since then. As for Bond, No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s final 007 outing, is currently set to arrive on April 2, although it’s looking increasingly likely that it will be pushed back again.