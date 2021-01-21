We Can Be Heroes Star Had The Perfect Nickname Before Working On Robert Rodriguez’s Netflix Film

Sounds like fun! And what a sweet wrap gift from Priyanka Chopra. Seems like everyone had a blast on this set, including the adults, and it produced a fun film. We can't wait to see what the characters get into in the sequel.

We Can Be Heroes is currently streaming on Netflix. Do you and your kiddos agree it's the perfect follow-up to Sharkboy and Lavagirl? Let us know in the comments.