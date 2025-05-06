Jennifer Garner Has A Lot Of Nicknames, But I Wasn't Prepared For The Sweet Fan Responses On Her Just 'Jen To Most' Post

Jennifer Garner has long been a fixture in Hollywood, ever since Alias helped launch her career , and she's accrued many iconic roles since her Sydney Bristow days, as showcased by Garner’s best shows and movies . With the knowledge of how many titles the A-lister herself is identified by, she tried her hand at the social media trend that involved mentioning all of her monikers. Then, an incredible number of adoring supporters showed up in the comment section for her to shout out their favorite characters she has played.

The viral structure of introducing oneself online in every regard has been popular, and the 13 Going on 30 star took a stab at the idea herself on Instagram. She name-drops more official standings, like what the government calls her (Jennifer), to much more personal likenings, like what her older sister recognizes her as (Puppy). Overall, The Last Thing He Told Me actress’ take is pretty straightforward, as she stood in frame, and let the text be the star. Take a look:

Again, this is all to the point but sweet and sentimental leaning. The raising hand person and the waving emoji caption say she’s excited to share with the world just who she is to everyone, and people are so here for it.

The immense amount of Garner stans really shined in the comments on this post. While she goes by Jen to most, many, many, many fans made sure to shout out some of her top-tier characters (and beyond), including the aforementioned Bristow, who was her breakout role. Here are just a few of the many:

You’re Sydney Bristow forever!! -lindsayroselle

I’m sorry, I thought this was Sydney Bristow. -thegoldenhourcophoto

And always Sydney! 👏👏💕💕 -laurenpepin22

Forever Jenna Rink to me! -karpiambe

Um, that’s Jenna Rink, big time magazine editor! -thejulianna

Forever “thirty, flirty and thriving!” 🫶🏻😊 -mer_84

Elektra to me 🥰 -krazyc88

I’m sorry but you’re always going to be Elektra -roskyyg

We love to see it for the quiet but unstoppable force. Overall, this is a solid list, and there are so many more appearances we could have named, too. For me, though, I’m with the Jenna Rink camp, that unexpected music number to Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ in 13 Going on 30 is unparalleled, and her performance in the rom-com is perfection.

Now, the 53-year-old continues to expand that nickname bank.

Just last year, Garner got jacked for Deadpool & Wolverine to reprise her role as Elektra, and she killed it in the MCU film.

This year, we can expect to see her a few times on the 2025 TV schedule , as The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2, which will be available with an Apple TV+ subscription , is in the works. Plus, she will also be in one of Netflix’s best available sci-fi shows , Love, Death & Robots, as well as Can’t Go Home.

Overall, Garner has many fantastic names to claim. And her fans will always be waiting in the wings to lovingly prove how many more nicknames she has.