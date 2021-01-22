Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Newest Ghost Has Been Revealed, And It's Oddly Adorable

If you’ve been looking really, really, really closely, you may have noticed the blue blob make a blink-and-miss cameo in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer in late 2019. The Toy Book also previously revealed a first look at the new Ghostbusters ghost with an early glimpse at the toy line being rolled out for the Sony film. But now we have our look at him, and while he’s definitely strange looking, I love him already.