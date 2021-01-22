Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Newest Ghost Has Been Revealed, And It's Oddly Adorable

Leave a Comment
Delays upon delays aside, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is still set to be one of the most highly-anticipated nostalgic reunions of the year, when Bill Murray’s Venkman, Dan Aykroyd’s Stantz, Ernie Hudson’s Zeddmore and Sigourney Weaver’s Dana return for the exciting blockbuster. Along with bringing back some elements of the original, Afterlife is set to share new faces into the universe, including new characters like Paul Rudd's Mr. Grooberson, Finn Wolfhard's Trevor and a glooby blue thing called Muncher.
If you’ve been looking really, really, really closely, you may have noticed the blue blob make a blink-and-miss cameo in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer in late 2019. The Toy Book also previously revealed a first look at the new Ghostbusters ghost with an early glimpse at the toy line being rolled out for the Sony film. But now we have our look at him, and while he’s definitely strange looking, I love him already.
Muncher could be seen in the background of a recent Master Chef Spain episode (via Ghostbusters News) that also involved the Ecto-1 and a set backdrop in the vein of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Check him out in the image from the episode below:
Muncher could be seen in the right corner of the TV show shots where the young chefs were surprised by some Spanish-speaking Ghostbusters. Muncher is in the middle of the set, hanging onto a phone pole or something of that sort, and he’s oddly adorable. He has a wrinkly face and blue blob-like features. He’s either going to be a cute helper to the young stars of Ghostbusters: Afterlife or big trouble like Slimer was in the original Ghostbusters.
While Muncher comes from the same family (species?) as Slimer, this new ghost made up of pure Ectoplasm seems to be good-natured from this appearance. Then again, ghosts can take up cute forms and be incredibly destructive, such as the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man. It’s exciting to see that we’re getting some more peaks at Jason Reitman’s movie, especially since the wait will now be even longer than expected following previous delays.
Sony just decided to alter the dates for a slew of upcoming big-budget movies, not only including Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but also Uncharted, Peter Rabbit 2, Cinderella and Morbius. Afterlife has been delayed five months to November 11 instead of June. MGM also just moved Daniel Craig’s last James Bond outing No Time To Die from April to October as well.
Ghostbusters: fterlife will follow a family of two kids played by Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard and Captain Marvel's Mckenna Grace, and led by Carrie Coon’s single mom as they move on a farm in a small town after being evicted from their home. It’s there where they start to experience a series of unexplainable earthquakes that will somehow be linked to ghosts and the original Ghostbusters.
