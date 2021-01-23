What George Clooney Learned From His Batman And Robin Experience After The Film Was A ‘Big Bomb’

Very few people would deny that George Clooney is incredibly talented, both as an actor and as a filmmaker. Still, even the best of the best can make some serious missteps, and that’s what happened when he signed on to play Bruce Wayne in Batman & Robin. Both financially and critically, Batman & Robin was a resounding failure. Since its release in 1997, it’s more or less became the gold standard for what not to do in a Batman movie. George Clooney told Michelle Pfeiffer during Variety's Actors on Actors that, at the very least, he came away from the film with some valuable insights: