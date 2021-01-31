Suicide Squad Cast: What The Actors From The 2016 Movie Are Doing Now

Leave a Comment
Later this year, the titular Suicide Squad will be reborn with James Gunn's upcoming standalone sequel/soft reboot, The Suicide Squad. While David Ayer's 2016 film wasn't wildly praised, it grossed a whole lot of money at the box office, primarily thanks to its splashy marketing and its all-star ensemble, which includes Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, and Jared Leto. It's certainly a lively cast of characters, though only a few will return for the DCEU's newest cinematic installment.
While this new movie will disregard a lot of elements from the original, including a few key characters, there's still a loyal fanbase for David Ayer's first film, and they're likely wondering what the Suicide Squad team is up to. If that's the case, we're here to help!
Here's what the cast of 2016's Suicide Squad is doing now.
Will Smith (Floyd Lawton/Deadshot)
In the role of Floyd Lawton, better known as Deadshot, an expert marksman and assassin, Will Smith plays the lead character in this ensemble piece. Having risen to fame for his starring role in NBC's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Smith became one of the biggest movie stars on the planet for Independence Day, the Men in Black trilogy, Hitch, the Bad Boys series, I, Robot, I Am Legend, Hancock, and Aladdin (2019). He was also Oscar-nominated for his lead performances in Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness.
Most recently, Will Smith starred in Bad Boys For Life, which he also produced. Next, he'll star in King Richard, and he's currently signed on — or rumored — to appear in a variety of other movies, including Emancipation, The Council, Bad Boys 4, Aladdin 2, and a remake of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. Also, Smith filmed Quibi's reality TV series, This Joka, but its status is unknown after the company folded last year. Outside of acting, the actor/producer/rapper also keeps active on his YouTube page.
Margot Robbie (Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn)
As Dr. Harleen Quinzel, an Arkham Asylum psychiatrist seduced by The Joker and transformed into Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie gave the standout performance in Suicide Squad. Aside from this scene-stealing role, Robbie is known for her Oscar-nominated performances in I, Tonya and Bombshell. She's also known for The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood, Mary Queen of Scots, The Legend of Tarzan, Focus, About Time, Z for Zachariah, Terminal, and The Big Short.
Last year, Margot Robbie reprised her role as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, which she also produced. This year, she'll return in The Suicide Squad. Most recently, Robbie starred in and produced Dreamland. She also produced December's Promising Young Woman and will be heard in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. Currently, she's working on the newest film from writer-director David O. Russell, is expected to star in Barbie, and will possibly lead Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.
Joel Kinnaman (Col. Rick Flag)
Playing the part of Col. Rick Flag, the militant leader of Task Force X, Joel Kinnaman took on a no-nonsense character in Suicide Squad. Outside of this film, Kinnaman is known for his television roles in The Killing, Altered Carbon, Hanna, and House of Cards. On the big screen, meanwhile, Kinnaman is recognizable for RoboCop (2014), the Easy Money movies, Safe House, Lola Versus, Run All Night, Child 44, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011), and the Johan Falk series.
Most recently, Kinnaman starred in Brothers by Blood and The Informer. He was also recently seen in The Secrets We Keep and Apple TV+'s For All Mankind. Next, Kinnaman reprises his role as Rick Flag in The Suicide Squad. The actor will also return for the second season of For All Mankind.
Viola Davis (Amanda Waller)
In the role of Amanda Waller, the government official who gives The Suicide Squad their orders, Viola Davis plays a devious supporting character in DC's blockbuster. As one of our most accomplished performers working today, complete with two Tonys, an Emmy, and an Oscar to her name, there's no denying that Davis is a supreme talent. She's well-known and acclaimed for her work in Fences, Doubt, The Help, ABC's How to Get Away with Murder, Widows, Out of Sight, Antwone Fisher, Get Rich or Die Tryin', Eat Pray Love, Won't Back Down, Prisoners, Ender's Game, Blackhat, Far From Heaven, and Get On Up.
Most recently, Viola Davis starred in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Troop Zero. Next, Davis reprises her role as Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad. Additionally, Davis stars in Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King and Nora Fingscheidt's untitled new movie. She's also signed on to play Michelle Obama in Showtime's anthology series, First Ladies.
Jai Courtney (George “Digger” Harkness/Captain Boomerang)
As George "Digger" Harkness, better known as Captain Boomerang, an outspoken thief with deadly boomerangs, Jai Courtney gave one of his liveliest performances in Suicide Squad. Courtney is also known for his starring roles in A Good Day to Die Hard and Terminator Genisys. He also played prominent supporting roles in Jack Reacher, I, Frankenstein, the Divergent series, Felony, Unbroken, Man Down, The Water Diviner, and Alita: Battle Angel. Additionally, he had a leading part in The Exception, and recurring roles in Spartacus: Blood and Sand and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.
Most recently, Jail Courtney starred in Netflix's Stateless. He was also seen in Honest Thief and Buffaloed, and heard in 100% Wolf. Next, Courtney reprises his role for The Suicide Squad. He'll also soon be seen in Jolt and heard in Scarygirl.
Jay Hernandez (Chato Santana/El Diablo)
As Chato Santana, i.e. El Diablo, known for his flame-summoning powers, Jay Hernadez gave a fiery performance in Suicide Squad. Most notably, Hernandez is known for Crazy/Beautiful, the Bad Moms movies, the Hostel films, and Friday Night Lights (2004). His other notable credits include Bright, Lakeside Terrace, Max, Toy Story 4, World Trade Center, Quarantine, Max, Takers, Grindhouse, Joy Ride, Torque, Ladder 49, and Carlito's Way: Rise to Power. He also appeared in Scandal Season 7, as well as episodes of Nashville, Six Degrees, and Last Resort. Currently, Jay Hernandez stars in CBS's Magnum P.I. reboot.
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Waylon Jones/Killer Croc)
In the role of Waylon Jones, a.k.a. Killer Croc, a cannibalistic metahuman with reptilian features, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje plays a memorable supporting character in this ensemble piece. Outside of this performance, the British actor is also known for Oz, Lost, The Bourne Identity, Thor: The Dark World, Concussion, and the fifth season of Game of Thrones. His other notable credits include The Thing (2011), Annie (2014), The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Get Rich or Die Tryin', Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, The Mummy Returns, Faster, and Congo. Additionally, Akinnuoye-Agbaje can be heard in Watership Down and Bilal.
Most recently, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje was seen in Wetlands, and heard in Moominvalley and Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure. Outside of acting, he made his feature screenwriting and directorial debut with 2019's Farming.
Cara Delevingne (Dr. June Moone/Enchantress)
As Dr. June Moone, an archaeologist who's possessed by an ancient force that transforms her into the host of a powerful sorceress known as Enchantress, Cara Delevigne plays a layered antagonistic force in Suicide Squad. Previously a model, Delevigne continues to expand as an actress, notably with starring roles in Paper Towns and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. She also has prominent supporting parts in Anna Karenina (2012), Her Smell, Pan, Tulip Fever, London Fields, and The Face of an Angel. Additionally, Delevigne plays a lead role in Amazon's Carnival Row.
Most recently, Cara Delevingne starred in Life in a Year. Next, the actress is expected to star in Punk. Additionally, Delevigne will be hosting BBC Three's documentary series, Planet Sex. Outside of acting, Delevigne directed Rainsford's "Crying in the Mirror" music video.
Jared Leto (The Joker)
Playing the part of The Joker, the psychopathic crime boss who terrorizes Gotham, Jared Leto gave a controversial portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime. First gaining recognition for his performance in My So-Called Life, Leto became an Oscar winner for his supporting turn in Dallas Buyers Club, though he's also well-known for his work in Requiem for a Dream, Fight Club, Panic Room, American Psycho, Lord of War, Blade Runner 2049, Girl, Interrupted, Alexander, Chapter 27, and Urban Legend. Additionally, outside of acting, Leto is the lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist for 30 Seconds to Mars. He also directed 2012's Artifact, the documentary series, Into the Wild, and this year's A Day in the Life of America.
Next, Jared Leto stars in The Little Things, and he reprises his role as The Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League. He'll also play the title character in Morbius, and is reportedly attached to Ridley Scott's Gucci, Disney's Tron 3, and an upcoming Andy Warhol biopic.
Adam Beach (Christopher Weiss/Slipknot)
In the role of Christopher Weiss, i.e. Slipknot, the man who can climb anything, Adam Beach is all-too-briefly seen in Suicide Squad. Away from this performance, Beach is known for his work in Smoke Signals, Walker Texas Ranger, Flags of Our Fathers, Windtalkers, Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee, and Law & Order: SVU. Some of the actor's other notable credits include Hostiles, Juanita, Squanto: A Warrior's Tale, Dance Me Outside, Skinwalkers, My Indian Summer, and The CW's Nancy Drew.
Most recently, Adam Beach was seen in The New Mutants and an episode of The Good Doctor. Next, he appears in Percy, The Unhealer, Monkey Beach, and The Power of the Dog. Currently, the actor is in production on Swan Song.
Karen Fukuhara (Tatsu Yamashiro/Katana)
As Tatsu Yamashiro, also known as Katana, a widowed expert martial arts and swordswoman, Karen Fukuhara plays a badass side character in Suicide Squad. This comic book blockbuster was Fukuhara's acting debut, and she has found a few notable follow-up projects in the years since its release.
Currently, Karen Fukuhara is a series regular on Amazon Prime's The Boys. She also voices the titular character in Netflix's Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, and has a recurring voice role in Craig of the Creek. Additionally, the actress was part of the main cast for Netflix's She-Ra and the Princess of Power and she was recently heard in Bobbleheads: The Movie. At the moment, Fukuhara is shooting Bullet Train.
Ike Barinholtz (Capt. Hunter Griggs)
As Capt. Hunter Griggs, an officer at Belle Reve's Special Security Barracks, Ike Barinholtz is a notable supporting character in Suicide Squad. The actor-comedian is best known for his work on MADtv, The Mindy Project, and Eastbound & Down. His other notable credits include the Neighbors franchise, Blockers, Late Night, Snatched, Sisters, Bright, The Angry Birds Movie, and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Additionally, Barinholtz co-wrote 2016's Central Intelligence and wrote, directed, produced, and starred in 2018's The Oath.
Most recently, Ike Barinholtz was seen in The Hunt, and will soon appear in Amy Poehler's Moxie. Additionally, Barinholtz stars in Apple TV+'s upcoming dark comedy series, The Afterparty.
Are you excited for The Suicide Squad?