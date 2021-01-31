Suicide Squad Cast: What The Actors From The 2016 Movie Are Doing Now

Later this year, the titular Suicide Squad will be reborn with James Gunn's upcoming standalone sequel/soft reboot, The Suicide Squad. While David Ayer's 2016 film wasn't wildly praised, it grossed a whole lot of money at the box office, primarily thanks to its splashy marketing and its all-star ensemble, which includes Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, and Jared Leto. It's certainly a lively cast of characters, though only a few will return for the DCEU's newest cinematic installment.

While this new movie will disregard a lot of elements from the original, including a few key characters, there's still a loyal fanbase for David Ayer's first film, and they're likely wondering what the Suicide Squad team is up to. If that's the case, we're here to help!

Here's what the cast of 2016's Suicide Squad is doing now.