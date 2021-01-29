No Escape Ending Explained: What Happened And How It Changed The Whole Movie

No Escape (internationally known as Follow Me) is the story of a social media influencer/Youtube personality who flies to Moscow with his friends for an exclusive escape room experience. Things go from fun to f--ed up very fast. No Escape/Follow Me stars Keegan Allen, Holland Roden, George Janko, Denzel Whitaker, Siya, and Ronen Rubinstein.

The No Escape ending will make you want to rewatch the movie to look for clues leading up to it.

No Escape was released in September 2020, but it became available on Hulu in January 2021. The Hulu release means that more people need to unpack the No Escape ending. There is a lot to say about this fascinating movie. Let’s explore it together. Warning No Escape ending spoilers ahead.